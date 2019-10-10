BitDeer.com Announces Rebate Program to Reward Its Global Community

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDeer.com, the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, has just announced a rebate program as an offering to its worldwide customers and new crypto mining community members.

Starting from Oct. 10, 2019, the company will be allocating funding in the hundreds of thousands range to bring more benefits to their current users. The platform has decided to lower the pain point for users, not only by offering diverse mining plans with competitive pricing but also making a generous move to retroactively apply this rebate for customers who have already placed qualifying orders.

"Our community at BitDeer.com has spoken on the changing market dynamics. We have carefully listened to their feedback," said Celine Lu, founder & CEO of BitDeer.com. "BitDeer.com cares greatly about our community. We want them to know that we care. That's why we don't just say it, we do it. Only a company that really cares can do something so crazy like giving up realized profits back to its community members. This is the new way business is done which is based on relationships and trust. BitDeer.com is trusted by our customers and we aim to work harder to keep it." Celine Lu posted a tweet regarding the new "Rebate Program" on her personal Twitter account which gained positive reactions on the platform.

Volatility is a constant concern for investors and community members in the cryptocurrency industry, and BitDeer.com's shared mining service is generally believed to have minimized the downside risk. Purchasing mining hardware can be a heavy investment with slow return, and individual miners are not immune to risks when BTC price fluctuates. Providing benefits utilizing economy of scale in regards to electricity, cooling, computer hardware, and installing and hosting mining machines for the general public, the white-glove service provided by BitDeer.com has significantly lowered the barrier of entry and reduced risk exposure faced by individual miners, especially during volatile markets.

Since established in October 2018, BitDeer has striven to provide reliable, transparent shared mining products and services to its global customers. In order to better serve its users, the leading computing power sharing platform has teamed up with crypto mining giant Bitmain and the world's top mining pools including BTC.com, AntPool, F2Pool and ViaBTC.

Dedicated to constructing a healthier cryptocurrency mining ecosystem and a more transparent cloud mining industry, BitDeer calls upon all industry members to take action in order to better serve the crypto mining community and facilitate the development of the industry.

According to Lu, BitDeer.com will be unveiling more follow-up events in the very near future. Users can join the BitDeer Telegram group (https://t.me/Bitdeer_Official) or contact the BitDeer official customer service team (support@bitdeer.com) for more information.

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

Founded by Celine Lu on December 2018, BitDeer.com currently has millions of customers from 223 countries and regions all over the world and ranks at Top 3 in the cloud mining market share.

