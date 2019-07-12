BitDeer.com Partners With BTC.TOP to Provide Better Shared Mining Service

BEIJING, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading computing power-sharing platform BitDeer.com is announcing a strategic partnership with BTC.TOP, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency mining pools that holds roughly 11.2% of the Bitcoin network's hashrate. The two mining powerhouses are joining forces to provide better-shared mining solutions to millions of users all over the globe.

BitDeer.com

CEO of BTC.TOP and mining industry veteran Jiang Zhuoer stated, "We are extremely excited about the strategic alliance with BitDeer.com. With extensive business operations of mining pools, farms and other services, BTC.TOP looks forward to furthering collaboration with BitDeer.com in the immediate near future."

"BTC.TOP is one of the world's top mining pools for Bitcoin and Litecoin, and BitDeer.com greatly values them as a respectable business partner," said Celine Lu, founder and CEO of BitDeer.com. "We believe BTC.TOP will bring its rich experience and expertise in mining operations to our union, and thus help us better serve our worldwide users."

Dedicated to delivering transparent, convenient and professional solutions to miners of all capacity, BitDeer.com contrived a unique shared mining service model which directly connects users with mining pools. Unlike the competition, users are enabled to choose and switch between the world's top mining pools, monitor the mining process and fluctuations of computing power in real-time, and receive daily payouts directly from the designated pool to their chosen wallet address. Up to now, BitDeer.com has partnered with the world's largest mining pools including BTC.com, AntPool, F2Pool, Dpool, and ViaBTC.

Teamed with respectable industry partners, BitDeer.com is committed to building a healthier cryptocurrency mining ecosystem and contributing to a more transparent cloud mining industry. BitDeer.com founder and CEO Celine Lu proposed the Cloud Mining Industrial Standard Draft during the 2019 China Mining Industry Summit to call for all industry leaders endeavor to fuel a healthier mining economy and bring higher value to global mining community members.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are the first two selected coins available for mining through BitDeer.com's partnership with BTC.TOP. Users can visit https://www.bitdeer.com for more information.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click. Founded by Celine Lu in December 2018, BitDeer.com currently has millions of customers from 223 countries and regions all over the world and ranks at top 3 in cloud mining market share.

For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.

About BTC.TOP

BTC.TOP is a cryptocurrency mining pool founded in January 2014. Established by a group of blockchain enthusiasts with IT background from top universities in China, BTC.TOP now runs more than 500,000 mining machines, with mining farms operations in Sichuan, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia. BTC.TOP holds roughly 11.2% of the Bitcoin network's hashrate, at times reaching the second in the network.

For more information, please visit https://www.btc.top/en.

