Bitdefender Adds Enhanced Malware Detection and Expands Privacy Offerings Across Consumer Product Lines

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled enhancements to its consumer product portfolio that includes advanced malware detection capabilities for mobile devices to protect Android and iOS users from the growing number of mobile threats. Additionally, Bitdefender expanded its privacy offerings with new virtual private network (VPN) features. The new capabilities are designed to help consumers protect devices, personal data and identity in any environment as online threats increase.

A root cause analysis feature, for Bitdefender Windows-based security solutions, is now added to the entire consumer product line. This unique capability delivers deep level analysis giving a complete overview of an attack including how it was triggered and potential consequences had it not been blocked. This information is an invaluable benefit to users by increasing security education and awareness on how risky actions such as clicking links or downloading files from untrusted sources leads to compromise.

To help consumers take control of their online privacy, Bitdefender VPN includes a new "kill switch" to instantly disconnect a device when VPN connections are lost, preserving user data and identity protection. Additionally, to secure sensitive data without sacrificing internet speed, Bitdefender VPN now includes "split tunneling" allowing low-risk or resource-intensive apps to bypass the tunnel, along with an auto-connect functionality that offers peace of mind by connecting the VPN automatically based on user created set of rules.

Android mobile users benefit from the new Scam Alert capability included in Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android that monitors and detects link-based mobile attacks delivered through messaging apps and notifications to protect against SMS phishing "smishing" and similar attacks that are on the rise. In 2020, The Federal Trade Commission received over three hundred thousand complaints about scam texts, more than double the year before and the FBI reported that "smishing" attacks cost Americans more than $50 million with costs expected to rise significantly.

iOS users now have a local security audit feature that evaluates critical device configurations, such as whether biometric authentication is enabled and the latest operating system installed. This audit identifies security gaps and offers steps for remediation to help ensure devices are not running exposed.

"Our recent survey that explored consumer attitudes towards cybersecurity threats revealed sixty percent of internet users have faced at least one cyber threat in the past year yet many still shun security solutions, especially on the devices they use the most online," said Ciprian Istrate, vice president, Bitdefender Consumer Solutions. "As threats continue to become more frequent and sophisticated, it is critical cybersecurity solutions keep pace. Our enhanced detection and privacy capabilities help ensure consumers have the best protection available whether on their laptop, mobile or using an IoT smart home device."

Bitdefender has a long history of accolades from market-leading independent testing firms that attest to its superior abilities for detecting and stopping threats like phishing, malicious links, drive-by-downloads, ransomware and more. The company earned 'Product of the Year' four times from AV-Comparatives and most recently awarded 'Best Protection' by AV-TEST for Bitdefender Internet Security for Windows and Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android.

Bitdefender consumer products with advanced malware detection and expanded privacy are available now. For more information visit: https://www.bitdefender.com/solutions/.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in [170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 54% of all tests by AV-Comparatives 2018-2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

