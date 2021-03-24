Bitdefender and Recorded Future Partner to Enhance Threat Detection Capabilities Through Shared Intelligence

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading cybersecurity company protecting hundreds of millions of endpoints and systems worldwide, today announced a threat intelligence sharing partnership with Recorded Future , the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. This partnership enhances both companies' breadth and depth of threat intelligence to provide customers with increased visibility at the apex domain level (the top-level domain) and actionable insights to eliminate cyberthreats from environments.

"Our unmatched, single source of truth for security intelligence is invaluable to our clients as they work to combat daily cyber threats. Enhancing our platform with threat intelligence from Bitdefender bolsters our endpoint data collection and further empowers our clients to accurately detect and assess threats," stated Craig Adams, chief of product and engineering, Recorded Future. "This partnership has already proved vital to our customers by magnifying visibility into current malicious campaigns."

Recorded Future incorporates threat intelligence from Bitdefender feeds containing domain and URL reputation data into the Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform . Recorded Future's enterprise, managed security services provider (MSSP) and security operations center (SOC) customers will benefit from heightened visibility into the evolving threat landscape. This will enable them to validate threats to make faster and more informed security risk management decisions by tying specific cyberthreats to potential impact on operations. Bitdefender customers will benefit from Recorded Future's open source, dark web, technical sources and human analytics to enhance threat detection accuracy and validity.

While many organizations recognize the importance of threat intelligence, most do not have access to actionable data. Forrester Senior Analyst Brian Kime, wrote in a January 2021 report*, "Good threat intelligence possesses all the necessary parts to provide the consumer what they need to take an appropriate action to reduce risk."

"Access to actionable threat intelligence is highly critical in today's cybersecurity environment as ransomware, drive-by download attacks and phishing campaigns put organizations at severe risk of malware infiltration and security breaches," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Bitdefender's extensive global knowledge of real time cybercriminal activity is second to none. This collaboration with Recorded Future will provide better protection against emerging threats for organizations looking to improve their security posture and to become more cyber resilient against advanced attacks."

Bitdefender threat intelligence is powered by the Bitdefender Global Protective Network (GPN), an extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting endpoint threat data worldwide. Bitdefender Labs, an elite team of security practitioners, correlates GPN data against known indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware, malicious domains and URLs and performs deep analysis to discover unknown threats.

* "How To Integrate Threat Intelligence Into Your Security Program," January 19, 2021, Forrester Research, Inc.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by hundreds of businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 54% of all tests by AV-Comparatives 2018-2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

