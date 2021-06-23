Bitdefender and ThreatQuotient Partner to Bolster Threat Detection Capabilities Through Shared Intelligence

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a strategic partnership with ThreatQuotient, a leading security operations platform innovator, to incorporate Bitdefender Advanced Threat Intelligence into the ThreatQ™ Platform. The partnership provides ThreatQuotient customers including enterprises with a security operation center (SOC), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response (MDR) providers greater visibility across the global threat landscape to enable detection that is more accurate resulting in accelerated response to threats.

"The proprietary real-time threat intelligence provided by Bitdefender strengthens our clients' ability to accurately detect, assess and validate emerging threats so they can take faster actions to eliminate them from environments," said Jonathan Couch, senior vice president, strategy at ThreatQuotient. "Bitdefender is recognized globally for having best-in-class threat intelligence and threat detection capabilities validated by MITRE and other leading independent testing organizations. ThreatQ customers will have contextualized insights on advanced persistent threats (APTs), malicious email campaigns and other dangers under one centralized view to quickly assess, validate and respond. Our collaboration has proved invaluable to our customers by increasing visibility into malicious campaigns as threat frequency and sophistication continues to rise."

Having accurate, and actionable threat intelligence is critical to effective threat detection and response. Gartner analysts write, "Threat intelligence is knowledge about who or what is on the other side, as well as how they operate. Trying to defend against every possible threat with limited resources is a losing proposition. Use TI to protect your organization from all the relevant adversaries. Further, use TI to decide which adversaries are in fact relevant."1

ThreatQuotient integrates Bitdefender's threat intelligence feeds including file hashes, IP addresses and domains associated with advanced persistent threats (APTs); domains associated with malware; IP addresses associated with attacker command and control (C&C) servers; and phishing campaigns. Security teams using the ThreatQ platform incorporate these feeds based on specific threat detection needs leveraging easy to use and configure integration. SOCs and internal security teams receive all the latest threat updates without having to change configurations or write new software code.

Bitdefender Advanced Threat Intelligence is powered by the Bitdefender Global Protective Network (GPN), an extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting endpoint threat data worldwide. Bitdefender Labs, an elite team of security practitioners, correlates GPN data against known indicators of compromise (IOCs), malware, malicious domains and URLs and performs deep analysis to discover unknown threats. This telemetry coupled with human and automated analysis results in hundreds of newly discovered threats each minute, validation of billions of threat queries daily and less false positives for security teams.

"Our collaboration with ThreatQuotient helps organizations become more cyber resilient as methods for evading detection become increasingly advanced," said Andrei Florescu, vice president of product management, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Threat intelligence platforms like ThreatQ greatly improves detection capabilities and situational awareness across the entire operation while prioritizing SOC activities based on threat risk and potential impact."

Bitdefender Advanced Threat Intelligence for the ThreatQ Platform is available now.

[1] Gartner, "How to Use Threat Intelligence for Security Monitoring and Incident Response", Michael Clark, Augusto Barros, February 24, 2020

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient's mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations with a platform that accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools. Integrating an organization's existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace, ThreatQuotient's solutions reduce noise, highlight top priority threats and automate processes to provide greater focus and decision support while maximizing limited resources. ThreatQuotient's threat-centric approach supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management, and also serves as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe, APAC and MENA. For more information, visit https://threatquotient.com.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 54% of all tests by AV-Comparatives 2018-2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

