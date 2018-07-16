Bitdefender Appoints Monika Goldberg as Vice President of Corporate Marketing

BUCHAREST, Romania, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million users across 150 countries, has appointed Monika Goldberg as its Vice President of Corporate Marketing.

Having served in leadership roles for other major industry players like McAfee and Cisco, Monika brings deep experience in the Cloud Security market and more than 20 years in marketing, product management and business development. Based in the company's Silicon Valley location, Monika will join the growing Bitdefender management team to focus on supporting its double-digit growth and IPO trajectory. In the coming months, she'll work to consolidate the company's positioning, improve communications, increase threat intelligence sharing and create programs to augment engagement between the company, the industry, customers and security practitioners. She will also be highly focused on bringing the Bitdefender name to even more people and audiences.

"Few people realize that about 38% of the world's cybersecurity solutions and their users already use Bitdefender award-winning technologies," said Monika. "And, that as an EU-based company, Bitdefender is not only GDPR-aware - it understands, values and prioritizes the protection and privacy of its customers and the public. With consistent product innovation and threat research insights from its extensive labs shared daily with customers, media and law enforcement organizations, Bitdefender stands out."

"Monika is an experienced business leader who brings world-class marketing practices," said Bogdan Irina, Bitdefender Chief Operating Officer. "She will play a key role in supporting Bitdefender and its strategy for continued growth and leadership in the cybersecurity industry."

To learn more about her view on Bitdefender's relevance to today's changing market, visit Monika's blog post at Bitdefender

