Bitdefender Business Solutions Group Strengthens its Position as a Cybersecurity Leader for Enterprises, Managed Service Providers and End-Users

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a recognized cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection and response solutions to millions of systems across consumer, business and governments environments, today revealed the results of an exceptional year for its business solutions group. Underscored by growth of Bitdefender's enterprise endpoint protection solutions that outpaced the industry by more than twice the 2020 market growth rates¹, continued momentum runs parallel to heightened demand for modern endpoint protection, cloud workload security and advanced detection and response services required to combat rapidly evolving cyberthreats.

"Last year Bitdefender continued innovating its enterprise cybersecurity solutions to help thousands of organizations become more cyber resilient during the worldwide pandemic by solving core business challenges related to a growing attack surface due to the work-from-home phenomena, shift to cloud workloads, and opportunistic attacks on business infrastructure," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "As a result, we experienced extraordinary growth across our business solutions portfolio and are poised to continue accelerating as we build solutions and services to help organizations quickly respond to cyberattacks."

In 2020, Bitdefender achieved several milestones, including:

New managed detection and response services -- Bitdefender unveiled its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services for businesses and government agencies. The services, led by the company's team of elite threat hunters, delivers continuous attack prevention and remediation across any environment on premises or in the cloud. Customers benefit by near real-time threat intelligence derived from proprietary research and telemetry from millions of endpoints across the globe feeding into Bitdefender's security operation center (SOC).

-- Bitdefender unveiled its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services for businesses and government agencies. The services, led by the company's team of elite threat hunters, delivers continuous attack prevention and remediation across any environment on premises or in the cloud. Customers benefit by near real-time threat intelligence derived from proprietary research and telemetry from millions of endpoints across the globe feeding into Bitdefender's security operation center (SOC). Growth through partners driven by cloud initiatives -- Bitdefender grew its overall partner ecosystem over 17 percent throughout the year, and expanded its remote monitoring and management (RMM) footprint by more than 140 percent and added notable new partners including Atera, intY, Pax8, Synnex Corporation and others. Marked growth was in part by the introduction of a cloud-based Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution for enterprises, managed service providers (MSP) and their clients as workloads continue shifting to the cloud.

-- Bitdefender grew its overall partner ecosystem over 17 percent throughout the year, and expanded its remote monitoring and management (RMM) footprint by more than 140 percent and added notable new partners including Atera, intY, Pax8, Synnex Corporation and others. Marked growth was in part by the introduction of a cloud-based Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution for enterprises, managed service providers (MSP) and their clients as workloads continue shifting to the cloud. Continued leadership in cloud workload security --The company spearheaded initiatives to strengthen cloud security through its contribution of Hypervisor Introspection (HVI), a groundbreaking approach for detecting attacks against virtual machines, to the open source community. Additionally, Bitdefender continued its standing as a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave™ for Cloud Workload Security, a report ranking the top cloud workload security providers.

--The company spearheaded initiatives to strengthen cloud security through its contribution of Hypervisor Introspection (HVI), a groundbreaking approach for detecting attacks against virtual machines, to the open source community. Additionally, Bitdefender continued its standing as a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave™ for Cloud Workload Security, a report ranking the top cloud workload security providers. Significant threat discoveries -- Bitdefender Labs, the company's elite team of cybersecurity researchers, reverse malware engineers and investigators, uncovered FunnyDream, a sophisticated advanced persistent threat (APT) working to infiltrate businesses and government institutions operating in Asia Pacific . In addition, Bitdefender Labs helped strengthen the global security community in 2020 through several key discoveries around new vulnerabilities, malicious phishing campaigns and malware variants.

-- Bitdefender Labs, the company's elite team of cybersecurity researchers, reverse malware engineers and investigators, uncovered FunnyDream, a sophisticated advanced persistent threat (APT) working to infiltrate businesses and government institutions operating in . In addition, Bitdefender Labs helped strengthen the global security community in 2020 through several key discoveries around new vulnerabilities, malicious phishing campaigns and malware variants. New enterprise customers and business operations growth -- Bitdefender accelerated year-over-year new business growth by more than 40 percent in the fourth quarter in several key industries including healthcare, retail and manufacturing. The company also added senior leadership and significant numbers to its global Business Solutions Group across engineering, sales, marketing and other major departments.

Industry Recognition Demonstrates Bitdefender Momentum and Leadership

Bitdefender received global recognition and notable accolades from several high-profile industry analyst firms, independent testing groups and media outlets.

Radicati names Bitdefender a "Top Player" in endpoint security -- Radicati, a leading market research firm, named Bitdefender one of the top three endpoint security vendors in the "Top Player" quadrant in its report Radicati Market Quadrants for Endpoint Security, 2020. Radicati Founder Sara Radicati noted, "Bitdefender's technology and vision position it as a Top Player."

-- Radicati, a leading market research firm, named Bitdefender one of the top three endpoint security vendors in the "Top Player" quadrant in its report Radicati Market Quadrants for Endpoint Security, 2020. Radicati Founder noted, "Bitdefender's technology and vision position it as a Top Player." Bitdefender included in Forrester's Now Tech MDR market report -- In a market with hundreds of MDR vendors, Bitdefender was selected by analyst firm Forrester in its first MDR market report "Now Tech: Managed Detection And Response Services Providers, Q4 2020," which highlights the industry's most significant players.

-- In a market with hundreds of MDR vendors, Bitdefender was selected by analyst firm Forrester in its first MDR market report "Now Tech: Managed Detection And Response Services Providers, Q4 2020," which highlights the industry's most significant players. Bitdefender MDR gets channel recognition -- CRN, the industry's top channel publication, presented Bitdefender with a 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Award for the company's new MDR service. Recognition was given based on breakthroughs for introducing the first MDR service to combine human risk analytics with endpoint security, network security and proactive threat hunting

-- CRN, the industry's top channel publication, presented Bitdefender with a 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Award for the company's new MDR service. Recognition was given based on breakthroughs for introducing the first MDR service to combine human risk analytics with endpoint security, network security and proactive threat hunting Bitdefender surpasses competition with perfect score for advanced threat protection -- The highly regarded independent testing organization AV Comparatives, gave Bitdefender the only perfect score in its Advanced Threat Protection Test (Enhanced Real-World Test) for enterprise products. The rigorous testing demonstrated Bitdefender technology as superior for stopping attacks that apply advanced techniques commonly used by APT groups.

¹Source: Gartner, Inc., Forecast: Information Security and Risk Management, Worldwide, 2018-2024, 4Q20 Update, December 22, 2020

*Growth results cited based on Bitdefender internal benchmarks.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting millions of systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender is the provider of choice used by the world's most recognized names in cybersecurity. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

SOURCE Bitdefender