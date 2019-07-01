Bitdefender Delivers Proactive Attack Surface Reduction With Advanced Endpoint Risk Analytics

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, California, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems across 150 countries, today announced the addition of security risk analytics and hardening to its flagship GravityZone endpoint security solution. This latest GravityZone innovation helps organizations reduce the endpoint attack surface and proactively safeguard systems from breach by continuously discovering, prioritizing and remediating risks from endpoint software misconfigurations.

Most of today's threats target well-known endpoint application and configuration vulnerabilities. For example, the WannaCry Ransomware took advantage of risky configurations and could have been mitigated with simple configuration policy changes. Now, endpoint risk analytics lets SecOps teams improve the security posture and safeguard endpoints from attacks by weeding out one of the most common sources of infections and breaches. These teams are overwhelmed daily with reactive, repetitive tasks such as vulnerability management, incident triage and patching. Endpoint risk analytics lets SecOps teams spend this time more strategically, on risk profiling and proactive risk mitigation of endpoint assets.

"The diversity and complexity of today's heterogeneous endpoint environment too often results in misconfigurations that disrupt service and expose vulnerabilities, ultimately leading to compromise," said Dave Gruber, Senior Analyst – Endpoint Security, Enterprise Strategy Group. "The addition of endpoint risk management incorporates a critically important capability to the endpoint protection platform, enabling IT and security teams to further reduce the attack surface through continuous, proactive monitoring and management of endpoint configuration."

Bitdefender GravityZone delivers a coordinated, adaptive endpoint defense designed for resource-strapped IT security teams that seek to maximize efficacy, automation and ease-of-use. GravityZone provides the industry's leading endpoint prevention stack, with over 30 advanced layers, and the industry's largest threat intelligence footprint, powered by over 500 million sensors worldwide. It also includes a full-featured, low-overhead EDR layer in the same single-agent single-console solution, so organizations with limited security analysis resources can triage alerts with a single click, reducing alert fatigue and dwell time.

"Stopping today's highly sophisticated threats requires a strategic, balanced approach to endpoint security. Rather than rely on a pure prevention or pure detection/response model, the most secure organizations will weave in strong prevention and speedy detection/response with integrated risk analytics to proactively harden systems and reduce the attack surface and to mitigate potential attacks in the future," said Harish Agastya, SVP for Enterprise Solutions, Bitdefender. "Our three-pronged approach, incorporating proven high-efficacy prevention, low overhead EDR, proactive risk analytics and hardening, is an industry first and an important part of our Integrated Breach Avoidance strategy."

