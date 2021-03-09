Bitdefender Earns Four AV-TEST Best Protection Awards

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has earned four Best Protection awards from AV-TEST, an independent testing organization that retains one of the world's largest collections of malware samples. Bitdefender secured the most awards of all participating cybersecurity companies - many considered market leaders. These accolades further affirm the company's overwhelming superiority identifying and stopping cybersecurity threats like Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and ransomware, before enterprise and consumer endpoints are compromised.

"Bitdefender has proven its excellence and reliability each year that we've tested their solutions," said AV-TEST CEO Maik Morgenstern. "This year the company shone brighter than ever. With four Awards, Bitdefender shows its supremacy over many other solutions on the market. In the tests for business, as well as for end-user and mobile products, Bitdefender impressed with its outstanding protection."

AV-TEST awarded Best Protection to Bitdefender GravityZone Advanced Business Security and Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra Plus Security. GravityZone, the company's endpoint protection, risk management and incident forensics platform, stopped 100 percent of zero-day malware and 100 percent of widespread malware discovered in the four weeks prior to each round of testing. With the latest achievements, Bitdefender business solutions have now earned eight Best Protection awards in seven years from AV-TEST.

On the consumer side, AV-TEST awarded Best Protection to Bitdefender Internet Security for Windows, an internet protection and privacy software for PCs, and Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android, software for safeguarding Android devices against viruses and other malware. Both solutions stopped 100 percent of zero-day malware and widespread variants.

"The foundation of good cybersecurity and cyber resilience always starts with exceptional threat prevention," said Dragos Gavrilut, director of cyber threat intelligence at Bitdefender. "We're honored to take home four Best Protection awards. This accomplishment demonstrates our dedication to deliver the industry's best threat prevention for millions of consumers and thousands of enterprises to help secure endpoints, personal devices and cloud environments."

AV-TEST winners are chosen based on rigorous testing of various antivirus and endpoint protection solutions and their ability to block threats in the wild across multiple environments. Products in like categories are tested simultaneously and in identical and repeatable conditions. Testing criteria included recognizing and blocking zero-day malware, drive-by website attacks, downloads from websites, attacks using malware infected email and more.

Bitdefender Recognized as a Global Cybersecurity Leader

In addition to the AV-TEST Best Protection awards, Bitdefender has received recent accolades from several independent testing companies and leading analysts.

Bitdefender earned a perfect score for advanced threat protection -- Independent testing organization AV Comparatives, gave Bitdefender the only perfect score in its Advanced Threat Protection Test (Enhanced Real-World Test) for enterprise products. The rigorous testing demonstrated Bitdefender technology as superior for stopping attacks that apply techniques commonly used by advanced persistent threat (APT) groups.

-- Independent testing organization AV Comparatives, gave Bitdefender the only perfect score in its Advanced Threat Protection Test (Enhanced Real-World Test) for enterprise products. The rigorous testing demonstrated Bitdefender technology as superior for stopping attacks that apply techniques commonly used by advanced persistent threat (APT) groups. Radicati named Bitdefender a "Top Player" in endpoint security -- Radicati, a leading market research firm, named Bitdefender one of the top three endpoint security vendors in the "Top Player" quadrant in its report Radicati Market Quadrants for Endpoint Security, 2020. Radicati Founder Sara Radicati noted, "Bitdefender's technology and vision position it as a Top Player."

-- Radicati, a leading market research firm, named Bitdefender one of the top three endpoint security vendors in the "Top Player" quadrant in its report Radicati Market Quadrants for Endpoint Security, 2020. Radicati Founder noted, "Bitdefender's technology and vision position it as a Top Player." Bitdefender outperformed all competitors in MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluation -- Bitdefender was the only vendor to achieve 100 percent detection of APT 29, one of the world's most formidable state-sponsored groups, across all 19 steps in the attack kill chain. The MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation tested APT detection rates from initial compromise through final privilege escalation.

"Organizations need endpoint security solutions that stop even the most advanced security threats like zero-days and advanced persistent threats," said Sara Radicati, president and CEO, The Radicati Group. "I consider the results of independent testing firms like AV-TEST an important part of any research evaluation process and recommend that all organizations also look at these results when selecting a vendor. Bitdefender is one of the 'Top Player's' in my recent endpoint security Market due to its strong threat detection capabilities."

AV-TEST GmbH is an independent supplier of services in the fields of IT Security and Antivirus Research, focusing on the detection and analysis of the latest malicious software and its use in comprehensive comparative testing of security products.

For an overview of Bitdefender AV-TEST 2021 results, visit: https://www.av-test.org/en/news/av-test-award-2020-for-bitdefender/

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 54% of all tests by AV-Comparatives 2018-2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

