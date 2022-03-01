Bitdefender Earns Three AV-TEST 'Best' Cybersecurity Awards

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it earned three prestigious awards including Best Protection for Windows (consumer), Best Protection for Windows (enterprise) and Best Android Security for Consumer Users from AV-TEST, a renowned independent IT security testing institution. Bitdefender solutions were rigorously tested using real-world scenarios over the course of a year and consistently excelled in the evaluation criteria of threat protection, product performance and usability.

"Our extensive testing during a twelve month period demonstrated the superior ability of Bitdefender to deliver advanced security protection that both consumer and enterprise users can count on," said Maik Morgenstern, CEO of AV-TEST. "This marks the 18th year we have tested Bitdefender and each year the company has proven its excellence in preventing, detecting and responding to the latest threats."

This is the second consecutive year AV-TEST awarded Bitdefender Internet Security Best Protection for consumer Windows users and Bitdefender Mobile Security won Best Android Security for Consumer Users. Throughout testing, both solutions successfully proved the ability to identify and stop threats such as zero-day malware, mobile malware and ransomware, before consumer devices were compromised.

For the enterprise, Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra, the company's unified security platform for endpoint protection (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and advanced risk analytics was awarded Best Protection for corporate Windows users. GravityZone demonstrated its ability to heighten threat detection visibility and correlation by combining the granularity and rich security context of EDR with the infrastructure-wide analytics of cross-endpoint correlation.

Advanced threat intelligence powers Bitdefender cybersecurity solutions and gathered from a wide array of sources, including the company's install base of hundreds of millions of endpoints, dark web monitoring, a global honeypot network, monitored botnets, and collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.

"As ransomware, zero-day malware and other threats continue to challenge consumers and business security teams, prevention remains a cornerstone of strong cybersecurity and cyber resilience," said Dragos Gavrilut, director of cyber threat intelligence at Bitdefender. "AV-TEST evaluations are notoriously challenging and achieving awards in three separate categories demonstrates our dedication and sharp focus on engineering innovation, advanced threat intelligence and product usability for millions of consumers and tens of thousands of businesses we help protect every day."

AV-TEST winners are chosen based on in-depth testing of numerous antivirus and endpoint protection solutions and their ability to block threats in the wild across multiple environments. Products in like categories are tested simultaneously and in identical and repeatable conditions. Testing criteria included recognizing and blocking zero-day malware, drive-by website attacks, downloads from websites, attacks using malware infected email and more.

For a full overview of Bitdefender AV-TEST 2021 results, visit: https://www.av-test.org/en/news/av-test-award-2021-for-bitdefender/.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Contact:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitdefender