Bitdefender Enhances MDR Service to Increase Proactive Protection and Advanced Detection

Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, today announced improved technology and service capabilities for its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, positioning the company as one of the most advanced MDR providers in the world. The updated offerings and capabilities closely align with customer security needs along their security maturity journey while lowering the barrier organizations face in using MDR.

The enhanced MDR service combines Bitdefender's award-winning security technologies for endpoint protection , network traffic analysis and security analytics with the threat-hunting expertise of highly skilled analysts from global intelligence agencies. The service delivers leading incident detection with rapid response using automated pre-approved playbooks allowing analysts to take swift action to mitigate and remediate most threats. Expert tuning and detailed enterprise environment analyses are used to understand customers' unique threat profiles and their main risks, and to create customer-specific action plans. This results in broad threat identification and mitigation that minimizes the impact of advanced attacks.

The MDR market has been identified as one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the more than $100 billion cybersecurity market. International Data Corporation (IDC) recently identified MDR as "the next generation of managed security services" due to the growing business need for a highly skilled and dedicated security team that delivers 24x7 monitoring, analysis and rapid response to sophisticated attacks.1 "Organizations are currently trying to balance the use and expense of a multitude of disparate security tools while facing SOC staff shortages, resulting in time-consuming investigations and a lack of the visibility and depth necessary to detect and remediate today's advanced threats," said Christina Richmond, Program Vice President, IDC. "MDR solutions such as Bitdefender's perform advanced attack detection and mitigation making expert-level security accessible to a wide range of struggling organizations."

Bitdefender MDR analysts have extensive cybersecurity experience in some of the most demanding commercial and national security environments, and are industry-certified (GCIA, GCIH, and/or SANS) based on their roles and responsibilities. Bitdefender analysts continually update their skillsets to stay relevant while advancing their careers and are required to participate in regular training exercises. With half of all Bitdefender staff globally focused on security research and development, the MDR service integrates unparalleled threat intelligence that ensures a direct line of knowledge between Bitdefender Labs and MDR analysts to stay ahead of the ever-changing and constantly evolving threat landscape. The analysis is supported by Bitdefender telemetry from 500 million endpoints and proprietary threat detection techniques and is combined with curated intelligence to improve and contextualize data, making it faster to detect and respond to advanced attacks.

Key Capabilities

Bitdefender Human Risk Analytics module to evaluate and report risk associated with employees, misconfiguration, weak passwords, etc.

High-risk target-monitoring services to protect against whale phishing, business email compromise for executives, personnel around board members, and other related threats

Dark Web monitoring for stolen customer data, helping detect previous breaches and data leaks and enabling proactive response actions to prevent additional harm

Pre-approved actions, including the ability to execute custom investigation and response actions via remote console

Customized threat hunting based on business type and need

Advanced link analysis to visualize complex connections within an investigation

"We want security to be worry-free for our customers, and to be true business partners to them," said Gavin Hill, Vice President, Product Marketing, Bitdefender. "Bitdefender MDR gives organizations the peace of mind needed to focus on running their businesses. They know our team of verified experts is monitoring and automatically remediating advanced threats 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year."

Three new MDR packages are designed to help customers get started quickly and immediately up-level their incident response capabilities along their security maturity journey:

Bitdefender MDR Core: Provides best-in-class next-generation anti-virus, anti-malware, application and device control, host-based firewall and web control and endpoint detection and response – from one unified and cloud-managed agent. MDR Core pricing starts at $6.99 per endpoint per month.

Provides best-in-class next-generation anti-virus, anti-malware, application and device control, host-based firewall and web control and endpoint detection and response – from one unified and cloud-managed agent. MDR Core pricing starts at per endpoint per month. Bitdefender MDR Advanced: Combines Bitdefender MDR Core along with proactive threat hunting, user-based analytics, customer-specific threat modeling and customized incident response playbooks. MDR Advanced pricing starts at $10.49 per endpoint per month. IoT monitoring also available as an add-on service.

Combines Bitdefender MDR Core along with proactive threat hunting, user-based analytics, customer-specific threat modeling and customized incident response playbooks. MDR Advanced pricing starts at per endpoint per month. IoT monitoring also available as an add-on service. Bitdefender MDR Enterprise: Offers the most advanced MDR service available in today's marketplace. Includes MDR Core and MDR Advanced capabilities along with dark web monitoring, phishing domain registry monitoring, intellectual property monitoring, integration with custom tooling and high-value and high-risk target monitoring. MDR Enterprise pricing starts at $14.99 per endpoint per month. IoT monitoring also available as an add-on service.

Bitdefender MDR focuses on ease of use, connecting customers with a single point of contact on the MDR customer success team who intimately understands their business and their security needs. Customers are also supported by a formal call escalation and notification process, ensuring the correct personnel receive the necessary information as quickly as possible based on event severity, and Bitdefender MDR easily integrates with existing case management platforms and IT/ticketing workflow. Bitdefender MDR also simplifies reporting by providing real-time dashboards, post-incident analysis and recommendations, and long-term threat analysis coupled with monthly security reports and quarterly business reviews to inform the strategic decision-making process.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on.

