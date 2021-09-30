Bitdefender Expands Marketing Leadership with Key Appointments

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced two key additions to its marketing leadership. Dennis Goedegebuure joins the Consumer Solutions Group as Vice President of Global New Customer Acquisition, while Amy Blackshaw joins the Business Solutions Group as Vice President of Product and Technical Marketing. Both bring extensive experience building and leading high performance product and marketing teams.

"Dennis and Amy are proven leaders in their respective fields and we are pleased they have joined the Bitdefender team," said Florin Talpes, founder and chief executive officer at Bitdefender. "Their success driving product and marketing strategies and building brand awareness will further Bitdefender's position as one of the most trusted cybersecurity technology and managed services provider globally."

Prior to Bitdefender, Goedegebuure held consumer growth and search engine optimization (SEO) leadership roles at top global brands including PayPal, Venmo, Fanatics Inc., Airbnb and eBay. As Bitdefender's Vice President of Global New Customer Acquisition, he will leverage his broad-ranging experience with SEO, social media, integrated marketing and data science, to drive new consumer customer acquisition and heighten brand awareness.

"As a trusted cybersecurity innovator, Bitdefender is in the unique position to educate and protect consumers from increasing threats targeting privacy, data protection, and internet-connected devices in the home," said Goedegebuure. "I'm excited to help Bitdefender grow its brand, advocate for better consumer digital safety and provide advanced solutions for today's cybersecurity challenges."

With more than a decade in enterprise cybersecurity in various management roles, Amy Blackshaw brings a wealth of experience in threat detection and response, identity, and integrated risk management. She joins Bitdefender from RSA Security LLC, where she was responsible for driving all aspects of the global marketing organization for the company's NetWitness business. As Vice President of Product and Technical Marketing for Bitdefender, Blackshaw will focus on positioning and launching products and services to address business cybersecurity needs.

"Bitdefender's technology has an unmatched reputation in the industry for its prevention and detection capabilities, which are critical for stopping advanced threats," said Blackshaw. "I look forward to leading a visionary team of product and technical marketing professionals to increase awareness of Bitdefender enterprise solutions including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), cloud workload security (CWS), and managed detection and response (MDR)."

