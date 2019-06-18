Bitdefender Expands Opportunities for MSP Partners by Unveiling New Partner Program

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, California, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems across 150 countries, today announced the launch of its revamped Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program. This new partnership structure will offer MSPs, who are increasingly being asked to consult on cybersecurity matters, a competitive advantage through access to market-leading technology, and opportunities to develop their business through the extension of services while simplifying operational aspects.

The Bitdefender MSP Program offers well-structured incentives, opportunities for increased profitability, and accelerated return on investment. The Program will be added to the company's existing Partner Advantage Network Program (PAN), Reselling Channel Program and subsequently the Integrated Channel Program – together forming part of the company's consolidated global growth strategy.

"Customers are demanding more security-related services, and Bitdefender is continuing to invest in the development of the cybersecurity market. The introduction of the MSP Program, and updates to the PAN, will ensure that our valued partners continue to benefit by being able to add new services and technologies to their portfolios," said Cristian Corabu, Senior Director, Worldwide Enterprise Marketing. "The decision to bolster the PAN with the new MSP Program consolidates Bitdefender's global growth strategy. This expanded channel portfolio will scale rapidly and enable both Bitdefender and its partners to excel. The Bitdefender PAN already delivers real, demonstrable bottom-line value, along with clear differentiation for partners that invest in Bitdefender as their vendor of choice. We are confident that the MSP Program will do the same."

The Bitdefender MSP features multi-level architecture, which will give MSPs varying levels of access to marketing development funds, dedicated operational and business support and access to Bitdefender's expert team of technical account managers:

Bronze — the Bronze partners represent the entry level into the MSP Program benefiting from tier-based pricing, usage breakdown visibility per customer, Level 2 Support and NFR license keys for internal use.

Silver — starting with the Silver level, partners' benefits are higher, including access to Marketing Development Resources, dedicated Partner Success Manager and Partner Locator listing.

Gold — these partners are the most rewarded by the Bitdefender MSP Program, as they reach the highest benefits including a dedicated Technical Account Manager and potential entry to the Partner Advisory Board and Reference Program.

Corabu, continues: "In the context of an ever-changing threat landscape, there has never been a more exciting time to partner with Bitdefender. We look forward to building strong and mutually beneficial partnerships within the MSP community over the coming months."

