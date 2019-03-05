Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra Earns NSS Labs "Recommended" Rating in the NSS Labs 2019 AEP Group Test

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, California, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, today announced it has achieved a "Recommended" rating in the NSS Labs 2019 Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) Test. The 2019 NSS Labs AEP 3.0 Group Public Test evaluated 19 market-leading products on security effectiveness, threat event reporting, performance and total cost of ownership (TCO). NSS Labs presented Bitdefender with an award for its performance in its AEP 3.0 test at RSA in San Francisco.

A global leader and trusted source for independent, fact-based cybersecurity guidance, NSS Labs is committed to providing empirical data and objective group test results that enable organizations to make educated decisions about purchasing and optimizing security infrastructure products and services. As with all NSS Labs group tests, there is no fee for participation, and the test methodology is available in the public domain to provide transparency and to help enterprises understand the factors behind test results.

"Today's 'Recommended' rating from NSS Labs further validates what Bitdefender enterprise customers already recognize about the value of our solution's security effectiveness and its high return on investment," said Harish Agastya, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Bitdefender. "Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra's ability to provide prevention, automated detection, and investigation and response tools empower customers to better protect their digital assets and respond to advanced threats."

Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra integrates next-generation endpoint protection (EPP) with easy-to-use endpoint detection and response (EDR) in a platform that accurately protects enterprises against even the most elusive cyber threats. Expanding beyond traditional EPP functionalities, it provides security analysts and incident response teams the tools they need to triage, investigate suspicious activities and adequately respond to advanced threats.

Based on Bitdefender technology and threat intelligence used today in more than 38 percent of the world's security solutions, Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra helps organizations coping with complex infrastructures keep protection, detection and response manageable. It eliminates the need for multiple agents, simplifying deployment and operations across all endpoints, including Windows, Linux and Mac, in physical and virtual infrastructures, and across data centers and public cloud environments.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider vendor of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on. www.bitdefender.com.

