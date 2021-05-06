Bitdefender Hires Accomplished Marketing Executive Matthew Selheimer as Enterprise Growth Accelerates

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Matthew Selheimer, an accomplished industry veteran with more than 25 years' experience in cybersecurity, IT operations and enterprise applications, has joined the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In his new role, Selheimer will be responsible for driving awareness of Bitdefender's market-leading products and managed services to fuel growth as demand for threat prevention, detection and response solutions increases.

"I'm excited to join Bitdefender at a pivotal moment in the company's history," said Selheimer. "Bitdefender's accelerated growth in business security is being driven by a unique ability to incorporate industry-leading native threat prevention within a cybersecurity portfolio for endpoints, cloud workloads and managed detection and response services. I look forward to contributing my expertise to drive go to market strategies that helps businesses become more resilient as they grapple with today's unpredictable cyber risk."

With more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity and enterprise applications, Selheimer has deep technical knowledge and a demonstrated ability to drive increased solution demand by applying modern marketing principles. Prior to Bitdefender, he held senior marketing, sales and business development roles for companies including Alert Logic, BMC Software, Deloitte & Touche, Informatica and others. Most recently, he was Chief Marketing Officer at PAS, a leader in industrial cybersecurity, where he helped lead the company to acquisition by Hexagon AB.

At Bitdefender, Selheimer will create and execute a marketing and communications strategy that engages buyers based on their real-world needs and connects those needs to the Bitdefender value proposition and technical capabilities across endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, managed detection and response, and cloud workload security.

"Matt adds to an impressive roster of senior leaders recently added to the Business Solutions Group who bring proven experience in helping customers solve today's growing business security needs," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "He is a transformational marketing leader, and his extensive experience for powering rapid growth through customer-centric brand positioning will be crucial in driving awareness for Bitdefender as we move forward in our journey and demand for cybersecurity solutions further increases."

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 54% of all tests by AV-Comparatives 2018-2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

