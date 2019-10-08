Bitdefender IoT Security Platform Named Leader of Smart Home Security Market in Ovum Research

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, the global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems across 150 countries, is proud to announce it has been named a leader in the burgeoning smart home security market by independent research and consulting firm Ovum.

In a report directed at communications service providers (CSPs), manufacturers of consumer premises equipment (CPE) and physical home security providers, Ovum highlights Bitdefender's pioneering innovation, as well as the deep trust it has earned among customers, its advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and its long history in the cybersecurity sector.

"With the rapid increase in consumer IoT devices, smart home cybersecurity has become one of the hottest topics in the industry," Michael Philpott, Senior Practice Leader, Consumer Services at Ovum, said in a separate statement. "With its range of capabilities for CSPs, CPE manufacturers, and physical home-security providers, Ovum ranks Bitdefender as one of the market leaders in this fast-developing market."

The 28-page report, titled "Ovum Market Radar: Smart Home Security," praises Bitdefender's "broad portfolio of products and services," and more specifically the Bitdefender IoT Security Platform, which "can help broadband service providers adopt a more active role in the smart home market and its nascent economy."

"For CSPs" the report says, "Bitdefender offers increased customer retention, decreased support costs, and network-equipment protection. For CPE manufacturers, Bitdefender provides next-generation cybersecurity features and smart home device-management controls. Also, for home-security providers, Bitdefender presents complementary digital-security opportunities, equipment protection, and remote management of physical products."

The report points out that Bitdefender arrived early to the smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) security market with the 2015 launch of Bitdefender BOX, the world's first device to protect all smart gadgets and connected devices in a home from online threats. The Bitdefender IoT Security Platform has made this technology available for integration with service providers looking to expand their smart home offering.

Ovum says Bitdefender's 20+ original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions and software development kits "provide evidence of the company's commitment to partners, and its channel credentials are also highly regarded. Partnerships and alliances are going to play a defining role in the smart home market, and this would certainly seem to play to one of Bitdefender's strengths."

"We're honored to receive confirmation of our market leader status," said Ciprian Istrate, Bitdefender's Vice President for Consumer Solutions. "We virtually invented the smart home security segment so we're well ahead of the competition and we plan to stay there for many years to come. Ongoing research and innovation will make that happen – we're always thinking ahead of the market and planning to fight tomorrow's threats, as well as today's."

