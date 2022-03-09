Bitdefender Launches New Password Manager Solution for Consumers

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2022 Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today launched Bitdefender Password Manager, a new consumer solution that simplifies the creation and management of secure passwords for all online accounts across multiple platforms including mobile.

Bitdefender Password Manager generates and saves unique, highly complex passwords for each account enabling secure user management of all login credentials with a single master password. It is backed by end-to-end encryption along with simple set-up, easy installation, and intuitive functionality designed for any level user.

Recent Bitdefender research into online behaviors of more than 10,000 consumers across the globe found that 50% use a single password for all online accounts and nearly one-third (32%) reuse just a few passwords across multiple accounts. Additionally, users now have on average eight accounts with over half using memorization to manage passwords. As a result, many resort to using weak, easy-to-remember passwords and reuse them across several accounts.

"Cybercriminals rely on weak passwords to compromise accounts, steal user identities and profit from selling credentials on the dark web," said Ciprian Istrate, vice president, Bitdefender Consumer Solutions. "Despite understanding the importance of strong passwords as a security best practice, the ease of memorizing a few passwords and reusing them everywhere outweighs increased security risk for most. We built Bitdefender Password Manager with this in mind, delivering what we believe is one of the best-in-class password protection without sacrificing user convenience."

Bitdefender Password Manager Key Features

Strong Password Generator -- Create a secure, complex and unique password for each account with a single click. Automatically save and prefill credentials for regularly visited websites to streamline logins .

-- Create a secure, complex and unique password for each account with a single click. Automatically save and prefill credentials for regularly visited websites to streamline logins Manage and Auto-Fill Payment Card Data -- Securely store and auto-fill payment card details and personal data for streamlined checkout and form filling. All data is encrypted and decrypted locally, and the account holder alone has access to the master password. No third party has access to user financial information.

-- Securely store and auto-fill payment card details and personal data for streamlined checkout and form filling. All data is encrypted and decrypted locally, and the account holder alone has access to the master password. No third party has access to user financial information. Synchronize Across Multiple Platforms -- Browser extensions for Windows and MacOS support a multitude of web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) and mobile devices (Android and iOS). Support for Safari will be launched in the following period. Automatically sync and access passwords from any device.

-- Browser extensions for Windows and MacOS support a multitude of web browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) and mobile devices (Android and iOS). Support for Safari will be launched in the following period. Automatically sync and access passwords from any device. Automatic Lock -- Forgot to sign out on a device that's not yours? Bitdefender Password Manager automatically locks itself with a PIN or logs users out of online accounts after a period of inactivity at the browser level. Account recovery capabilities ensure users never lose access to their passwords and can always recover the master key.

-- Forgot to sign out on a device that's not yours? Bitdefender Password Manager automatically locks itself with a PIN or logs users out of online accounts after a period of inactivity at the browser level. Account recovery capabilities ensure users never lose access to their passwords and can always recover the master key. Import Existing Credentials from Any Platform -- Easily import data and passwords from other platforms, including Bitdefender Wallet, Chrome and Firefox browsers, 1Password, LastPass, Dashlane, Sticky Password, and more.

Availability

Bitdefender Password Manager is available now. A free 90-day trial is available in most Bitdefender consumer products. For Bitdefender Premium Security customers, the service is included. For more information or to purchase visit here.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

