Bitdefender Named a Leader in Cloud Workload Security by Independent Research Firm

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in 150 countries, has been named a Leader in independent research and advisory firm Forrester's "The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security (CWS), Q4 2019" report.

"The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q4 2019" marks the first wave evaluation of CWS providers by a preeminent global analyst firm. Of the 13 vendors evaluated, Bitdefender was selected as one of only three Leaders in the evaluation. Rankings were based on a rigorous 30-criterion evaluation of vendors' current offerings, strategy, and market presence.

"Bitdefender excels in database, user, and agent rollout management," said the Forrester report. "Bitdefender builds on its malware, memory, and hypervisor protection/introspection legacy to craft a broad CWS solution… The solution is a match for organizations requiring very strong hypervisor control capabilities in hybrid clouds."

Bitdefender's Top performing categories:

- Security capabilities: HyperDetect, Bitdefender's custom-tunable machine learning engine for threat detection, patch management, and unique capabilities enabled by Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection, in our opinion, helped us earn the top marks possible in the criteria of:

operating system-level workload protection

scalability: protected hypervisors

hypervisor protection

- Management simplicity and usability: We believe our extensive configuration capabilities for setting up back-end data stores, usable bulk rollout mechanism, configurable malware protection, and binary privilege escalation control led to the highest scores possible in the criteria of:

setup, configuration, and data integration

context-sensitive help

navigation, integrated environment

- Strategy: We believe Bitdefender's plans to expand the range of capabilities in the software-as-a service version of GravityZone; improve attack detection and response for Linux systems; and release container protection modules, including image scanning and configuration drift/anomaly detection contributed to top possible scores in the criteria of:

centralized agent framework plans

hypervisor protection plans

services and partners

The report also stated that Bitdefender's solution offers very strong hypervisor introspection capabilities and good API-based policy management as well as configurable dashboards. Bitdefender has integration partnerships with leading hybrid cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Pivotal, VMware, Nutanix, and Citrix.

"We believe this recognition validates both the acuteness of Bitdefender's strategic vision and the strength of its current CWS offering," said Gavin Hill, Vice President, Datacenter and Network Security at Bitdefender. "Bitdefender solutions' security capabilities, management simplicity, and unique hypervisor-level protection helps businesses, non-profit organizations, and governments worldwide protect servers and virtual desktops wherever in the cloud they operate."

To view a copy of the report available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase , visit https://businessresources.bitdefender.com/forrester-wave-cloud-workload-security-2019

To learn more about Bitdefender's cloud workload protection technology, visit https://www.bitdefender.com/business/enterprise-products/virtualization-security.html or https://www.bitdefender.com/business/enterprise-products/hypervisor-introspection.html.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for people, homes, businesses and their devices, networks and cloud services. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider-of-choice, used in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by our customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can rely on. www.bitdefender.com

