Bitdefender Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security, Small to Midsize Businesses

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small and Midsize Businesses 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48304721, November 2021). The report assessed 22 vendors' endpoint security solutions against a broad set of capabilities in endpoint protection, detection and response (EDR); automation; cross-function integration; extended detection and response (XDR) frameworks; ransomware detection and recovery; customer satisfaction; managed services offerings and more.

"The security needs of small and midsize businesses have changed dramatically in recent years, as threat actors increasingly target organizations of all sizes with devastating attacks like ransomware," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Traditional endpoint security solutions are no longer enough. Our position as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape demonstrates our ability to deliver the type of modern endpoint security SMBs need to become more cyber resilient, with layers of protection and extensive capabilities in prevention, EDR and XDR."

"The economics of cybercrime have advanced such that SMBs are now profitable targets but selecting a modern endpoint security product and optimizing its use can be a challenge for SMBs due to their limited budget, time and talent constraints," states Michael Suby, research vice president, Security and Trust at IDC. "Bitdefender's prevention capabilities are notable in offering an extensive range of capabilities, and customers confirm they are very satisfied with Bitdefender's ability to detect and block attacks early."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Bitdefender's endpoint protection capabilities are frequently tested by third-party labs. Customers surveyed by IDC were very satisfied with Bitdefender's ability to detect attacks early in the attack chain and block zero-day attacks."

The IDC MarketScape report is the latest in a long list of industry analyst recognition for Bitdefender's endpoint security solutions. The company was named a Strong Performer in both the Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers Q4 2021 and the Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021; as well as positioned in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

IDC defines modern endpoint security (MES) products as the combination of endpoint protection platforms (EPPs) for deterministic prevention, and endpoint detection and response (EDR) for post-compromise reaction. The analyst firm confirmed through research that the demand for modern endpoint security is on the rise among SMBs.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 61% of all tests by AV-Comparatives March 2018 to September 2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

