Bitdefender Named A Strong Performer in Endpoint Security As A Service Report by Independent Research Firm

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Strong Performer in the latest Forrester Research, Inc. global evaluation of endpoint security providers. The report, "The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021¹," evaluated 12 vendors across 24 individual criteria including Malware Prevention, Detection Efficacy, and Corporate Strategy, and grouped the results into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

"We agree with Forrester's assessment in this report that buyers want to see 'strong evidence of corporate leadership, continuous development of new features relevant to current use cases and a track record of innovation,' when it comes to selecting an endpoint security solution," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "We believe Bitdefender's recognition as a Strong Performer demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation in endpoint security helping customers become more cyber resilient in the rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Forrester evaluated Bitdefender GravityZone, the company's unified security platform incorporating endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and advanced risk analytics managed either by in-house security teams or through Bitdefender managed detection and response (MDR) services.

Bitdefender's highlights from the report include:

Ranked among the highest in the product performance criterion -- According to the report, Bitdefender ranked among the highest of the vendors evaluated in the criterion of product performance.

Bitdefender GravityZone incorporates EDR, risk analytics and hardening technologies deployed using a single lightweight agent and managed from one console. The platform leverages 30 security layers consisting of pioneering antimalware, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies and novel techniques for stopping breaches throughout the entire attack kill chain.

Bitdefender demonstrates a long-standing commitment to innovation in threat prevention, detection and response capabilities across its entire product portfolio, in any customer environment, while also integrating with its managed services. The company's Innovation and Technology division continuously leads new research in evolving fields such as post quantum cryptography to prepare businesses for future threats.

More than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands license Bitdefender technology. Additionally, the company grew its overall partner ecosystem consisting of value-added resellers, channel partners, OEM partners and managed service providers by over 17 percent in 2020. Most recently, Bitdefender enhanced its channel partner program, Partner Advantage Network ; designed help the channel deliver cybersecurity solutions in most demand.

In the report, Forrester notes, "Bitdefender focuses on endpoint security and has broadened to include cloud workload security and managed services. It features market-leading antimalware and anti-exploit capabilities as validated through third-party tests and customer-supplied efficacy scores." The report goes on to say, "Bitdefender is an attractive option for small to large enterprises looking for an easy-to-manage solution with a low staffing requirement and limited manual threat hunting needs."

The report further states, "Endpoint security tools must balance effective threat prevention with automatic and precise threat detection, validated through continued participation in lab tests such as MITRE ATT&CK and AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention and Response Test, both of which combine threat prevention and detection performance assessments."

Bitdefender won AV-Comparatives' prestigious Outstanding Product Award for 2020 after receiving the maximum rating in every test throughout the year and, in the most recent MITRE ATT&CK test, Bitdefender achieved the highest number of detections of the 29 participating cybersecurity vendors.

For a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021 report, visit: https://businessresources.bitdefender.com/navigate-the-complex-endpoint-security-landscape-forrester-ess-wave.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 54% of all tests by AV-Comparatives 2018-2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

