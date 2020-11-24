Bitdefender Named Top Player in Endpoint Security by Radicati

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, has been named

Top Player in Endpoint Security

by analyst company Radicati for the "breadth and depth" of its products and its "solid vision for the future."

Radicati, the renowned market research firm, placed Bitdefender as one of only six companies in the Top Player quadrant of its Radicati Market Quadrants for the endpoint security sector in its 2020 report.

Radicati Market Quadrants, which ranks companies based on their preeminence in their market and the quality of their products, uses criteria in selecting companies including deployment options, platform support, malware detection, antivirus removal tools, firewall, URL filtering, managed detection and response, encryption and many other traits.

The Top Players quadrant consists of companies that "shape the market with their technology and strategic vision." The other segments include Trailblazers, Specialists, and Mature Players.

"Bitdefender is an integrated platform, easily deployed by organizations of all sizes, which offers risk analytics, hardening, prevention, and EDR for endpoints, cloud resources, and network connected devices. Bitdefender's technology and vision position it as a Top Player," said Sara Radicati, CEO, The Radicati Group. "Our selection criteria are stringent and thorough, and Bitdefender has fully proven its merit in every aspect that we could measure."

"Bitdefender has focused on innovation and technological breakthroughs throughout its 19-year history," said Steve Kelley, President and General Manager of Business Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "The success that this has brought us has accelerated in recent years as we have reached a critical mass that has propelled us to the top of the market. It is an honor to see this recognized by an organization with the unparalleled quality and reputation of Radicati."

To find out more about Radicati Market Quadrants and Bitdefender positioning as Top Player, get a complimentary copy of Radicati Market Quadrant for Endpoint Security, 2020

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on.

SOURCE Bitdefender

