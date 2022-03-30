Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network Awarded with CRN® 5-Star Rating

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that deliver innovative products and services through the IT channel. Only select vendors that deliver the best solutions and go over and above in their partner programs to help drive growth and positive change are awarded the 5-star rating.

"We are proud that our world-class Partner Advantage Network has again been recognized with a 5-star rating from CRN," said Emilio Roman, senior vice president, global sales and channel at Bitdefender. "The channel remains an integral part of our go-to-market strategy for delivering industry-leading cybersecurity solutions that provide advanced threat prevention, detection and response capabilities across any environment. We designed a channel program that we believe delivers exceptional cybersecurity technologies and expertise while helping increase competitive advantage and maximizing revenue opportunities for our partners."

CRN's Partner Program Guide provides the channel community a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication. A 5-star rating helps organizations narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

We believe the Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network earned its 5-star rating due in part to program enhancements that provide greater partner revenue potential, strengthen protections for incumbent partners, and make Bitdefender among the easiest to partner with in the industry. The program empowers resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators to deliver modern cybersecurity solutions and services in high-demand segments, including endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR) including cross-endpoint threat correlation and advanced risk analytics, cloud workload security (CWS) and managed detection and response (MDR) services.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

To learn more about joining the Bitdefender network of thousands of partners around the globe or to find the right partner for your organization from the Bitdefender ecosystem, visit https://www.bitdefender.com/partners/.

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Contact:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitdefender