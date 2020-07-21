Bitdefender Poised to Accelerate Enterprise Growth With Key Leadership Hires

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, has consolidated the Business Solutions Group, recruiting seasoned industry executives Steve Kelley as President and General Manager of the new business unit and Chris Brazdziunas as SVP Product and Service Engineering.

The hires represent the company's increased focus on the enterprise security market, with a consolidated business unit and a new fully dedicated leadership team reporting to Florin Talpes, Bitdefender CEO, to ensure continued go-to-market and go-to-product leadership.

The new Business Solutions Group will encompass all aspects of go-to-market and go-to-product, including sales, marketing, product, engineering, services, technology licensing and country partners. This business unit, distinct from the Consumer Business Group, will enable 100% focus on the fast-growing opportunities in the enterprise cybersecurity market.

"Fine-tuning resource allocation between Bitdefender's Business and Consumer units is a natural step due to the increased size and complexity of the operations," said Florin Talpes CEO, Bitdefender. "It is also driven by growing demand for Bitdefender's market-proven technology for businesses of all sizes, in this new global context. Steve and Chris add significant global cybersecurity leadership experience to the Bitdefender executive team, and that will aid in the company's growth objectives."

As President and General Manager of the Business Solutions Group, Steve Kelley will focus on making Bitdefender a globally recognized cybersecurity leader and high-growth vendor in the enterprise market. With nearly 20 years of experience in cybersecurity – primarily in global go-to-market roles, Kelley brings to Bitdefender breadth and depth of industry expertise in all areas of product management, product marketing, corporate development and sales and marketing management.

''Bitdefender has a long-standing track record of high-quality technology and cybersecurity research capabilities that position the company to address the massive market demand for endpoint, cloud and managed security," said Steve Kelley. ''Furthermore, the cybersecurity market is at an inflection point– with increasing attack surfaces due to the recent 'work from home' phenomenon, shifting of data center workloads into the public, private, hybrid clouds, and the rapid adoption of managed detection and response. All of this is prompting enterprises to re-evaluate their approach to security and leading businesses of all sizes to consider Bitdefender as a proven choice for cybersecurity and threat intelligence."

As SVP Product and Service Engineering, Chris Brazdziunas brings a strong track record in building scalable high-performing global organizations and demonstrated experience in aligning product and services strategies to address cybersecurity market needs. Her experiences will strengthen Bitdefender's technology leadership by driving a highly customer-centric and market aligned approach to products and services, complementing an already deep organization of security engineering and research expertise.

"Delivering market-leading solutions in cyber fundamentally depends on the deep security expertise as well as a proven ability to innovate, and Bitdefender is well known in the industry for strong security DNA within its solutions," said Chris Brazdziunas. "In this new distributed enterprise environment, we have seen an increase in security attacks towards the user, end devices, and servers significantly heightening security risk to the business. Bitdefender's leading endpoint and cloud workload protection solutions, coupled with its MDR service, can offer enterprises ways to reduce security risk quickly and with minimal internal operational cost.''

Steve and Chris join a team of more than 500 professionals in the Business Solutions Group. Globally, Bitdefender employs more than 1,700 people, half of them engineers and researchers. The company has enjoyed rapid growth for the past five years, leveraging the rapid expansion of the B2B segment and growing demand for high-performing solutions in the consumer space.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender and its Labs is also the provider vendor of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on.

