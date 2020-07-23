Bitdefender Releases Best-Ever Consumer Line to Overpower Unprecedented Surge in Cybercrime

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, is proud to announce that the world's best cybersecurity just got even better with the latest release, ready to fend off an unprecedented surge in online threats and heightened uncertainty brought on by the tumult of 2020.

As changes sparked by the coronavirus pandemic leave the world more vulnerable than ever to attacks, Bitdefender's consumer line has evolved to meet the rigors of life, work and play in the "new normal." Our elite engineers have focused all their time, talent and battle-hardened tech savvy into keeping users safe through trying times while ensuring minimal impact to your system.

Bitdefender detected a 500% surge in coronavirus-themed malware attacks seeking to trick unwary users in March alone, while Google detections of phishing sites rose 350% as it spotted 240 million spam messages a day, many leading to scams, brand impersonations, blackmail and business email compromise.

The dangers are aggravated by a rapid switch to a work-from-home regime that blurs the boundaries between personal and business devices, prompting criminals to increasingly target individuals as a potential entry point to corporate systems.

"Our overarching mission has always been to protect our users while keeping out of their way by minimizing the space we take up on their systems. That's truer than ever now," said Ciprian Istrate, Bitdefender's Vice President for Consumer Solutions. "We've mobilized staff with this single-minded focus and have come out with our most advanced, most powerful consumer line yet, while keeping system impact so low that you won't even notice it."

Bitdefender consumer line matched the unprecedented surge in online threats keeping consumers safe while being able to upgrade existing features like the new insights regarding device vulnerabilities. This addition helps you scan for misconfigurations that can lead to data exposure and altered settings that can weaken the security of your device.

The latest evolution of Bitdefender also brings a streamlined user interface to give customers a more uniform experience across their multiple devices and operating systems.

