Bitdefender Strengthens its Global Channel Partner Program as Demand for Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions Grow

Enhanced Program Protects Incumbency Status and Drives New Margin Opportunities for Partners

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced major enhancements to its channel partner program Partner Advantage Network , designed to maximize revenue opportunities and make Bitdefender among the easiest to partner with in the industry. Enhancements empower partners to sell Bitdefender's advanced cybersecurity solutions and services for threat prevention, detection and response, which are growing at twice the 2020 endpoint protection market growth rate¹.

"Bitdefender offers a wide range of cybersecurity solutions in segments in most demand, including endpoint protection, cloud workload security and managed detection and response (MDR)," said Mathias Schick, head of solution and practice management security, Bechtle Logistik & Service. "With Bitdefender, we have a strong and reliable partner to protect our customers from constantly evolving threats. In addition to innovative security technologies, it is excellent support that characterizes our strategic cooperation that optimally supports us in continuously maintaining and expanding business relationships."

In 2020, Bitdefender grew the number of active channel partners by 21 percent and increased channel-driven billings significantly year over year. Building on this success, the expanded channel program provides sales, marketing and operational support to increase competitive advantage, create unique customer value and maximize partner revenue opportunity. The Partner Advantage Network offers multiple levels with increasing benefits as partners conduct more business with Bitdefender. The program also enables partners based on their specialization in products and/or services.

Key Benefits of the Enhanced Partner Program Include:

Protection for incumbency status – Improved protection at the customer renewal phase for Bitdefender's cybersecurity products by offering a financial advantage to incumbent partners. The enhanced program delivers greater profitability and rewards, which are automatically tracked and calculated, for partners who strengthen relationships with their customers and maintain renewal of Bitdefender licenses.

– Improved protection at the customer renewal phase for Bitdefender's cybersecurity products by offering a financial advantage to incumbent partners. The enhanced program delivers greater profitability and rewards, which are automatically tracked and calculated, for partners who strengthen relationships with their customers and maintain renewal of Bitdefender licenses. New revenue opportunities – Channel partners can add lucrative revenue streams to their current security product and service offerings with Bitdefender's endpoint detection and response (EDR) including extended detection and response (XDR), cloud workload security and managed detection and response (MDR).

– Channel partners can add lucrative revenue streams to their current security product and service offerings with Bitdefender's endpoint detection and response (EDR) including extended detection and response (XDR), cloud workload security and managed detection and response (MDR). Enhanced partner portal experience – Best-in-class partner portal experience to access important sales and marketing content and tools. An intuitive, centralized dashboard provides partners visibility of their status as well as access to lead generation programs and sales support throughout the entire sales cycle.

– Best-in-class partner portal experience to access important sales and marketing content and tools. An intuitive, centralized dashboard provides partners visibility of their status as well as access to lead generation programs and sales support throughout the entire sales cycle. Exceptional e-learning and sales training – Partners have access to a new e-learning platform housing sales and technical tutorials along with in-depth sales training on all Bitdefender products and services. Assets are designed to help close deals and foster customer relationships and continuously updated.

"As a cybersecurity market leader, Bitdefender is once again raising the bar for channel partner programs to support growth and profitability while capitalizing on the tremendous demand for market leading endpoint security technologies," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "The enhanced benefits and features of our Partner Advantage Network program are based on direct feedback from more than 20,000 channel partners and make our program one of the most lucrative in the world for resellers and distributors."

For more information on Bitdefender's Partner Advantage Network channel program or to join, visit www.bitdefender.com/partners.

¹Source: Gartner, Inc., Forecast: Information Security and Risk Management, Worldwide, 2018-2024, 4Q20 Update, December 22, 2020

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170 countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 54% of all tests by AV-Comparatives 2018-2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

