Bitdefender to Address IoT Security Concerns at RSA 2018

Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity technology company protecting over 500 million users worldwide, is pleased to announce its participation in the RSA Conference 2018, with sessions on the security in the Internet of Things and sponsorship of IoT Village.
Bitdefender Chief Security Researcher Alexandru Balan will host a session titled "Exploiting Cloud Synchronization to Mass Hack IoTs" at 10:30 on April 19 at the Marriot The Sandbox - IoT Stage and another "IoT - The Gift That Keeps on Giving", at 1:45 pm in Moscone South 314, on the latest research into IoT vulnerabilities.
Bitdefender is also a sponsor of IoT Village, which hosts a regular series of talks at international events designed to increase awareness of the security of the Internet of Things. IoT Village will hold a series of exhibits on April 19-20 as part of the RSA Sandbox at the Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena 8 covering threats to critical infrastructure, the attack surfaces of smart factories and industrial robots, cyber-risks to industrial control systems and more.
About Bitdefender
Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to-end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology, and is a provider of choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and endpoint protection. Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is trusted to be ahead and deliver robust security you can rely on. More information is available at http://www.bitdefender.com.
