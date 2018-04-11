Bitdefender to Address IoT Security Concerns at RSA 2018

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619860/Bitdefender_Logo.jpg )



Bitdefender Chief Security Researcher Alexandru Balan will host a session titled "Exploiting Cloud Synchronization to Mass Hack IoTs" at 10:30 on April 19 at the Marriot The Sandbox - IoT Stage and another "IoT - The Gift That Keeps on Giving", at 1:45 pm in Moscone South 314, on the latest research into IoT vulnerabilities.

Bitdefender is also a sponsor of IoT Village, which hosts a regular series of talks at international events designed to increase awareness of the security of the Internet of Things. IoT Village will hold a series of exhibits on April 19-20 as part of the RSA Sandbox at the Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena 8 covering threats to critical infrastructure, the attack surfaces of smart factories and industrial robots, cyber-risks to industrial control systems and more.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to-end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology, and is a provider of choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and endpoint protection. Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is trusted to be ahead and deliver robust security you can rely on. More information is available at http://www.bitdefender.com.

SOURCE BitDefender SRL