Bitdefender Unveils New Global Services and Support Organization

BUCHAREST, Romania and SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, today unveiled its new Service Operations organization and announced that Daniel Clayton has been appointed Vice President of Global Services and Support to lead this new team.

The new Service Operations Organization integrates Bitdefender's Security Operations, responsible for monitoring and securing the customer; Customer Success Operations, responsible for understanding the customer and helping them achieve their goals; and Bitdefender Global Support Operations, responsible for technical support.

Long a leader in cybersecurity technology and innovation, Bitdefender's appointment of Clayton continues the company's commitment to a customer-first experience.

"Bitdefender aims to be a partner in solving customers' security challenges, marrying our technical excellence with a model that puts customers first," said Florin Talpes, CEO, Bitdefender. "With Daniel's deep experience leading highly technical services teams to achieve a common goal, he is ideally suited to provide customers with a more direct experience that supports their security challenges, enables them to make Bitdefender solutions more effective, and guides them with experienced professionals who serve as an extension of their security team."

Bitdefender's new Global Services and Support team seeks to elevate and safeguard customer experience, by pairing Bitdefender's highly awarded technology platforms with high caliber, coordinated, and consistent customer service that enables reliability, efficiency, and consistency across all elements of security operations. Focused on helping customers meet security challenges head on, Bitdefender provides a holistic understanding of what is happening in the threat landscape as well as the technical ability and tools to mitigate threats and risks. Customers are enabled to get the most out of Bitdefender's products, operating easily, at maximum efficiency, to the maximum effect. During the next 12 months Bitdefender expects to implement an end to end approach to service delivery, centered on customers, which will enable Bitdefender to deliver, measure, and evolve industry-leading customer service.

Addressing the opportunity to provide superior customer engagement, Clayton shares, "All companies face the challenge of increasingly complex and sophisticated threats coupled with the cybersecurity skills shortage, and SOCs struggle to keep up with the threats and technology. Companies need additional support to optimize their use of the security technology they've invested in and to close the gap to make those solutions more effective. Bitdefender has a deep bench of experienced technical professionals, and we're excited to bring their skills set to customers, addressing technical skill shortages, providing direct value, and offering a level of expertise and guidance that is unmatched."

Clayton has more than 30 years of technical operations experience and deep experience leading highly technical teams to achieve a common goal. In his previous role as Senior Director, Managed Services Operations at Bitdefender Clayton was responsible for the creation, development, oversight and service-delivery of the Global Managed Services operation, as well as security operations strategy and the department's associated engineering and customer success support services. Clayton was also responsible for launching Bitdefender's Managed Detection and Response operations in San Antonio, the largest team and facilities investment ever made at Bitdefender, representing the company's commitment to create a true partnership with its customers.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on.

