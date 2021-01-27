Bitdefender Wins AV-Comparatives' 'Outstanding Product' Award for 2020

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, has won AV-Comparatives' prestigious Outstanding Product Award for 2020 after receiving the maximum rating in every test throughout the year.

The independent cybersecurity analysis firm gave Bitdefender an Advanced+ rating in all seven rounds of rigorous testing conducted last year, from February through November, covering Malware Protection, Performance, Advanced Threat Protection and other categories.

In global competition against 17 leading cybersecurity products, Bitdefender also won the joint Silver Awards for Malware Protection and Advanced Threat Protection, and the Bronze Award for False Positives, according to AV-Comparatives. The firm also complemented Bitdefender's "well-designed user interface" that "includes a customizable home page, and real-time protection is highly sensitive."

"Bitdefender has a long history of impressive performance in all areas. 2020, a year that made history for cybersecurity for remote workers, was no exception," said AV-Comparatives founder and CEO Andreas Clementi.

Over the past decade, Bitdefender is the vendor with most 'Product of the Year' awards from AV-Comparatives, earning the award four times.

"Cybersecurity took on even greater importance in 2020, with users increasingly working from home and shouldering the responsibility not only of protecting themselves from cybercriminals but also of securing work connections," said Ciprian Istrate, Vice President Consumer Solutions at Bitdefender. "Independent testing by firms such as AV-Comparatives offers users an excellent tool when choosing a cybersecurity vendor to help them face perilous times, and Bitdefender passes all tests with impressive results, year after year."

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and Cloud infrastructure. Today, Bitdefender and its Labs is also the provider vendor of choice, embedded in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can trust and rely on.

SOURCE Bitdefender