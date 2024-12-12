Bite Into Boldness: All Y'alls Foods Launches "IT'S BIG CRUNCHY CHEEZY BITS Y'ALL" - Revolutionizing Cheese Snacks Forever and Without the Good Looks

All Y'alls Foods heeds the call of consumer demand to enjoy cheese-flavored snacks without dairy or gluten.

CROSSROADS, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Y'alls Foods is shaking up the plant-based scene with the launch of IT'S BIG CRUNCHY CHEEZY BITS Y'ALL—a game-changing cheezy garlic topper that's as bold in flavor as it is kind to the planet. Joining their fan-favorite, It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all, in their Tasty Toppers lineup, these cheezy bits are now available in both retail and soon food service channels—making it easier than ever to top your dishes with compassion and flavor.

Finally, a cheezy snack that moves beyond the bounds of gluten and dairy.

Joining All Y'alls Foods Tasty Toppers line It's Big Crunchy Cheezy Bits join It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits to add all the flavor and protein without the gluten or dairy. Luna the Longhorn is All Y'alls Mascot and is a champion of kindness and Compassion. All Y'alls new Cheezy Bits with a cheese and garlic flavor don't claim to be the prettiest cheese snack around but they are packed full of 33 grams of protein per bag and tasty amazing! Enjoy right from the bag or on top of salads, potatoes, pasta or anywhere else a crunchy and cheezy flavor is desired.

Crafted from whole organic soybeans, these cheese and garlic-flavored crunchy bits are as versatile as they are delicious. Whether sprinkled over a crisp green salad or potatoes, layered into a warm grain bowl, or enjoyed straight from the bag, It's Big Crunchy Cheezy Bits Y'all take plant-based snacking and dining to the next level.

"We know consumers have been seeking cleaner dairy and gluten-free options beyond the established swimmers and square cheese snacks that have been around for decades, so we make ours without gluten, GMOs, or dairy. Plus, they have an impressive 33 grams of protein per 2.69 oz bag," said Brett Christoffel, Founder & CEO of All Y'alls Foods. "Because we do not use artificial coloring, these are not cute, nor are they uniform in shape or color, but what they are is full of enjoyable flavor, crunch, and protein. Check out the website to see them for yourself!"

Available Now

Starting today, It's Big Crunchy Cheezy Bits Y'all will initially be available only online through their website by the end of the year, they will begin appearing at select retailers nationwide, including Amazon. Shoppers can follow All Y'alls Foods on Instagram for the latest updates and recipes featuring our exciting new product.

About All Y'alls Foods

All Y'alls Foods was founded in 2018 by Brett Christoffel to help answer a growing consumer demand for plant-based proteins. The company seeks to nourish and delight customers, remove animals from the process, and place minimal burden on the planet. The company's products include It's Jerky Y'all in Prickly Pear Chipotle, Prickly Pear Teriyaki, Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Cinnamon Churro, and It's Big Crunchy Bacony Bits Y'all. Each of All Y'alls products is protein-packed, loaded with fiber, Certified non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. A portion of every sale goes to support Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, the first cattle operation turned farm animal sanctuary in America located here in Texas.

For more information, please visit www.AllYallsFoods.com or https://linktr.ee/allyallsfoods to connect.

You can purchase All Y'alls Foods directly from the website, through Amazon.com, H-E-B grocery stores, and in natural, specialty, and vegan stores nationwide.

