Bite into Shark Week with Food & Drink Specials, Room Savings, at The Shores Resort & Spa

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shark Week is going to make a big splash at The Shores Resort & Spa this year. Guests can bite into 25% savings when they book before August 4 and visit anytime between July 28 and December 31, 2019. During Shark Week, guests can jump into the hotel's Bite Back with Food & Drink Specials Daily from July 28 - August 4. Sunday Brunch (11am-3pm) features a decadent Bloody Mary Bar and JAWS will appear on the poolside movie screen on Friday, August 2 at 9pm. For more information or to book the package, visit https://www.shoresresort.com/special-offers-packages/.

The Shores Resort & Spa photo by Mike Butler @_one901 The Shores Resort & Spa photo by Mike Butler @_one901

In honor of Shark Week, The Shores Resort & Spa will be hosting a coastal cleanup. The hotel is partnering with the non-profit organization Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Cleanup, and will be holding their cleanup event on Saturday, August 3, at 10am. Guests and volunteers will meet that morning at The Oceanview Lounge located in The Shores Resort & Spa (2637 South Atlantic Ave). Guests and volunteers participating in the cleanup are eligible for a discounted lunch following the event at The Shores Resort & Spa.

Ocean Conservancy, responsible for removing over 200 million pounds of trash globally, is spearheading the global movement to clean up and protect the world's coastlines and oceans using innovative, scientific solutions. Ocean Conservancy offers the Clean Swell mobile app to make ocean conservancy easy and accessible for volunteers to get involved. To volunteer for the event on August 3 via the app, join the group entitled "Shark Week Coastal Cleanup." The app is available to download at https://oceanconservancy.org/trash-free-seas/international-coastal-cleanup/cleanswell/.

The Shores Resort & Spa's Shark Week package features up to 25% savings for their luxury accommodations on future stays starting July 28th through December 31, 2019 and is featuring the Bite Back with Food & Drink Specials Daily, which includes:

Landshark Beer Bucket (5 cans) - $18

SharkBite Cocktail - $6

Shark Bites Appetizer - $9

With direct beach access, pristine Atlantic Ocean views, and plenty of sandy beaches, The Shores Resort & Spa is an ideal destination for Shark Week. The Shores Resort & Spa features direct access to miles of beaches, an oceanside sundeck complete with an outdoor swimming pool, fabulous dining options, and a relaxing spa. Guests find The Shores the perfect place for surfing, walking and running on the beach, picnicking and sunbathing. For the complete experience, rent a poolside Cabana for the VIP treatment or join the fun at the poolside Tiki Bar and spend the afternoon playing Corn Hole, Giant Jenga and Bear Pong (over-sized beer pong). Cabana Rentals are available daily and can be reserved by calling (386) 322-7230.

To learn more about The Shores Resort & Spa or to book a stay, visit www.ShoresResort.com. To speak to a reservations' agent call (866) 934-7467, or email shoresreservations@shoresresort.com.

