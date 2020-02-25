Bite Mi to Open in Cypress, CA

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of Bite Mi's original location, the company announces a second restaurant coming soon to Cypress, CA.

Bite Mi's debut restaurant, a popular quick-service eatery specializing in premium banh mi sandwiches and more, is located at LBX's Hangar food court in Long Beach, CA. The new Cypress restaurant, slated for a spring 2020 opening, will mirror the first location's menu, with exciting additions like garlic noodles, spring rolls, and specialty drinks from OC-based Tastea. An array of new banh mi options such as a burger banh mi and a pastrami banh mi will also be featured.

In addition to an expanded menu, the Cypress location will open early for breakfast, and offer hearty breakfast banh mi sandwiches.

Bite Mi Cypress will be located at: 5895 Katella Ave., Suite E, Cypress, CA, 90630

More information about Bite Mi's Grand Opening will be released in the near future. For advance inquiries, please contact Danielle Tallungan at danielle@tastea.net.

The first Bite Mi opened in 2019 in Long Beach, CA. Their goal is to recreate the food of traditional banh mi restaurants in California's Little Saigon, and elevate those dishes by utilizing the highest quality, fresh ingredients and bold, innovative flavor combinations. www.bitemi.com

