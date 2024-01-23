Bite of Seattle at Seattle Center Returns in 2024 With Exciting New Changes

The highly-anticipated annual community food festival returns in 2024, featuring a fresh lineup of new and familiar local food vendors.

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodieLand, organizers of the West Coast's largest food festival, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Bite of Seattle ("The Bite"), Seattle's original food festival. This transfer in event management will continue to strengthen The Bite's status as a long-standing annual community tradition and will be executed in partnership with Seattle Center. The Bite will return July 19-21, 2024, at Seattle Center with free admission.

FoodieLand intends to leverage its extensive experience hosting large-scale community-focused food festivals to enhance The Bite experience for new and long-time festival goers. Attendees can expect an expanded selection of local vendors and the return of in-person payments, both credit cards and cash, for a more familiar experience. Further reintroductions include sample-sized portions at an affordable price range and cherished pre-pandemic traditions and activities: craft beer and wine tastings, cooking demos by professional chefs, cook-off competitions, and The Alley's experience — a featured festival activity where attendees can purchase a fixed sampler plate of multiple bites from various vendors for one flat fee.

The Bite 2024 promises exciting new food-related activities and an even bigger showcase of Seattle's innovative food scene and city culture, featuring 250+ local food vendors, retail pop-ups, craft beer and wine tastings, and 50+ musical artists. FoodieLand is committed to encompassing The Bite's best parts while bringing forth new concepts for a refreshing festival experience.

About Bite of Seattle

Since 1982, Bite of Seattle has proudly served as the gathering place for locals and neighborhood businesses to celebrate community, local restaurants, and food culture. The Bite was devised by Seattle restaurateur Alan Silverman, who, alongside his fellow business owners, faced rising challenges from the 1980 recession. He pitched The Bite in hopes of revitalizing the Seattle restaurant industry and reigniting public interest in dining out. Today, The Bite maintains its original mission and has grown to include local vendors, craft beer and wine tastings, and musical guests. To learn more, visit https://biteofseattle.com/.

About FoodieLand (Organizer)

FoodieLand has a proven track record in successfully organizing large-scale, family-friendly food festivals featuring multicultural foods, small retail businesses, games, and live entertainment. Annually, FoodieLand attracts roughly 1,150,000+ attendees, manages 185+ vendors per weekend, and hosts 16+ events that take place on several Spring and Summer weekends in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. Committed to connecting communities through unique food experiences, FoodieLand empowers local family and minority-owned businesses by hosting a setting to share their passion for food. Learn more about FoodieLand's story and events at https://foodielandnm.com/.

About Seattle Center (Partner)

Connect to the extraordinary at Seattle Center, an active civic, arts, and family gathering place in the core of our city and region. Seattle Center's 74-acre campus, centered around the International Fountain, is part of the Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena; more than 30 cultural, educational, sports, and entertainment organizations; and a broad range of public and community programs. In everything it does, Seattle Center's mission is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments which delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Seattle Center is the #1 arts and entertainment destination in the Pacific Northwest with 12 million annual visitors, generating $1.864 billion in business activity and more than $631 million in labor income annually. www.seattlecenter.com

SOURCE FoodieLand LLC