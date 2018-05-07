BITE SIZE HORROR Awarded Brand Film Festival's Short-Form Fiction Series "Best of the Best"

To keep their brands at the forefront in Halloween 2017, Mars teamed up with Fox Network Group's content studio ALL CITY to create a series of genre bending 2-minute horror shorts that explore every facet of human fear from "Psychological Thriller" to "Horror Comedy" and everything in between. The cinematic collaboration of adrenaline-raising shorts debuted in marquee programs like American Horror Story and the premiere of Ghosted as well as The MLB playoffs. The chilling ads achieved the highest ad retention of any advertiser in October 2017 and generated enormous social media engagement about the films and brands.

The creative team for BITE SIZE HORROR was comprised of innovative up-and-coming directors as well as ALL CITY'S former Chief Content Officer, Tony Sella and Executive Vice President David Worthen Brooks and Fox Digital Studio producers Arbi Pedrossian and Steven Johnson.

About ALL CITY

ALL CITY is a creative content studio designed to develop and produce entertainment and branded content for major brands amplified with the platforms of Fox Networks Group, which includes FOX, FX, Fox Sports and National Geographic. ALL CITY has revolutionized branded content by cultivating story-based partnerships with top brands such as Mars Candy, T-Mobile, Verizon, Walmart, USAA and NASA. Recognized for their work by top tier festivals such as Cannes, Tribeca and South by Southwest, ALL CITY brings networks and brands together at the creator's table to design entertainment for the future of media.

