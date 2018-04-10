BITE SIZE HORROR To Premiere At Cannes International Series Festival

BITE SIZE HORROR is a series of scares. Each 2 minute episode, is a stand-alone short horror film. ALL CITY Chief Content Officer, Tony Sella and Executive Vice President, David Worthen Brooks, created these disturbing films for Halloween season by teaming with innovative up-and-coming directors, such as Don't Go Down to Wildor – Ben Franklin & Anthony Melton; Floor 9.5 – Toby Meakins; Gregory – John William Ross; Live Bait – Andrew Laurich; Mondays – Michael Thelin; Monstagram – Jerome Sable; The Replacement – Chris Leone; The Road – Jack Bishop & Justin Nijm; Salt – Rob Savage; and Scaring Grandma – Chris Leone.

The cinematic collaborations are presented in genre bending and terrifying 2 minute shorts. The BITE SIZE HORROR films are a festival of fright that explore every facet of human fear, from "Psychological Thriller" to "Horror Comedy" and everything in between, these slices of scare are guaranteed to put even the bravest viewers on edge. 10 two minute shorts will be screened at Cannes International Series Festival.

Click here for: Bite Size Horror Videos

BITE SIZE HORROR was created by Fox Networks Group's integrated agency All City – Chief Content Officer (All City) Tony Sella and Executive Vice President (All City) David Worthen Brooks, + Fox Digital Studio producers Arbi Pedrossian, and Steven Johnson.

This festival of frights has premiered online as well as on the FOX broadcast network and FX.

About ALL CITY 21st Century Fox

All City is a creative content studio designed to develop and produce entertainment and branded content for major brands amplified with the platforms of Fox Networks Group, which includes FOX, FX, Fox Sports and National Geographic and media platforms including Hulu, iTunes, Netflix and Amazon. Established as a joint venture with 21st Century Fox, All City has revolutionized branded content by cultivating story-based partnerships with top brands such as Mars Candy, T-Mobile, Verizon, Walmart, USAA and NASA. Recognized for their work by top tier festivals such as Cannes, Sundance and South by Southwest, All City brings networks and brands together at the creator's table to design entertainment for the future of media.

