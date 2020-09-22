Bite Switch Control for Apps, Games, and Music!

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTurn, Inc. in Boulder, CO announces a new mouth-activated momentary switch for Music, Gaming, and Assistive Tech applications.

The AirTurn Bite Switch is constructed from an FDA-compliant silicone. The switching pressure has been optimized for soft activation, while still offering tactile feedback. It is low-profile, flexible, and designed for long-term use.

For more info and photos, visit https://airturn.sharefile.com/d-s7e7814f036c4ab4a

It works with the AirTurn DIGIT for wireless control of iOS, MAC, Android, or Windows devices. It also easily integrates with the Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller for use with many platforms, as well as other devices that receive 3.5mm (1/8") momentary switch input.

It is ideal for musicians that require both hands and feet to play their instrument, people with limited mobility, and gamers that need an additional switch. It may also be used as a press switch for a counter button, camera trigger, and more!

For more information, visit https://store.airturn.com/collections/assistive-tech/products/airturn-bite-switch

Contact:

Matt Davis

888.247.1223 x 105

[email protected]

SOURCE AirTurn, Inc.