Bites Launches on ChatGPT, Unlocking AI-Powered Direct Ordering for Restaurants and POS Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bites, the first AI-native food ordering platform, today announced the launch of its ordering experience on ChatGPT, enabling restaurants and point-of-sale (POS) platforms to capture demand through conversational AI. The launch enables diners to discover, browse, and place orders directly within ChatGPT without any price markups or marketplace service fees.

Bites

For years, restaurants have relied on third-party delivery marketplaces that charge commissions as high as 30% for online orders. Bites on ChatGPT removes the middlemen by connecting restaurants directly to customers, delivering transparent pricing with no hidden markups or marketplace service fees, while helping restaurants retain more revenue.

"AI is fundamentally changing how consumers interact with local businesses," said Bala Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of Bites. "With ChatGPT and POS partnerships, we're removing the need for a third-party marketplace layer. Restaurants keep more of what they earn, and customers get the convenience and selection they expect without hidden costs."

Built in partnership with POS companies, Bites uses the same pricing as in-store and real-time menus as the core tenets of the network with no inflated price markups, no commissions, and no additional operational overhead. This approach gives restaurants and POS providers greater control over their profit margins and customer relationships.

On ChatGPT, Bites becomes a new kind of growth channel, one that drives demand without compromising unit economics. Consumers can simply ask for what they want, like "pizza near me" or "breakfast in San Jose," and move from discovery to checkout within a single conversational interface. The result is a more intuitive experience for diners, with transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and access to a broader, unbiased selection of restaurants.

As ordering increasingly shifts from apps to agents, Bites is building a nationwide, AI-native food ordering network that brings all of the national, regional, and local restaurant brands into a single conversational experience through POS partnerships. By building a decentralized network of POS systems at the center, Bites gives restaurants a scalable way to reach customers directly while preserving margins, guest data ownership, and control, unlike the third-party ecosystem.

The company will announce its first group of POS partners at the upcoming Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC), where it will showcase how AI-driven ordering integrates into existing restaurant infrastructure.

About Bites

Bites is the only AI-native restaurant marketplace that combines the convenience of third-party platforms with the economics of first-party ordering. By placing the point-of-sale (POS) at the center of its network, Bites enables restaurants to retain margins, own customer relationships, and grow sustainably, while simultaneously giving consumers better selection, convenience, and transparent pricing. Visit withbites.com for more information.

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SOURCE Bites