BiteUnite Brings Its #1 Rated Interactive Cooking Classes to Los Angeles

The beloved culinary experience brand opens a new location in Culver City, offering hands-on cooking classes for date nights, corporate team building, and private celebrations

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BiteUnite, the internationally recognized cooking experience brand behind some of the world's most celebrated culinary classes, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in West Hollywood off La Brea. The new venue sits at the heart of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods, surrounded by Santa Monica, Venice, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and more.

Known for transforming kitchens into connection points, BiteUnite is bringing its signature blend of interactive, social, and beginner-friendly cooking experiences to one of America's most food-forward cities.

A Culinary Experience for Everyone

BiteUnite's Los Angeles classes are designed to welcome guests of all skill levels. No prior cooking experience required. Led by experienced, passionate chefs, each class walks participants through every step of the cooking process in a relaxed and fun environment. At the end of every session, guests sit down together to enjoy the delicious dishes they've created.

The LA location will offer a curated selection of crowd-favorite classes, team building exercises and fun & exciting challenges for everyone, including:

All ingredients and equipment are provided, making it easy for guests to simply show up, cook, and connect.

Perfect for Teams, Dates, and Private Events

BiteUnite LA is ideal for a wide range of occasions. Corporate teams can take part in an engaging and creative team building experience that fosters collaboration, communication, and connection, perfect for offsites, holiday parties, and client events. Couples looking for a memorable date night will find the intimate, hands-on setting the perfect backdrop for a shared culinary adventure. Private group bookings are also available for birthdays, celebrations, and special gatherings, with customizable menus to suit any occasion.

About BiteUnite

Founded with a mission to bring people together through the joy of cooking, BiteUnite operates cooking class venues across New York, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Boston, Chicago, Miami and beyond. With a growing global community of food lovers, BiteUnite has earned its reputation as the #1 rated cooking class experience, celebrated for its welcoming atmosphere, expert instructors, and unforgettable shared meals.

The Los Angeles opening marks an exciting new chapter as BiteUnite continues its expansion across the United States, bringing its unique culinary community to the City of Angels.

Reserve Your Spot

Spots are limited. Reserve your Los Angeles cooking class, corporate team event, or private party today at www.biteunite.com/cooking-classes/los-angeles .

Gift cards are also available at cloud.biteunite.com/gift-cards .

Contact: BiteUnite [email protected]www.biteunite.com

