BiteZen Wins Dental Tech Shark Tank, Secures Investment from Dentulu CEO and Expands Pilot Network with Leading Dental Labs

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BiteZen, a Colorado-based dental technology company, announced a strategic investment from Dr. Arash Hakhamian, Founder and CEO of Dentulu, following BiteZen's top prize win at the Dental Tech Shark Tank event during the 2026 Dental VIP Summit in Chicago.

Brock Predovich Dental VIP Summit - Dental Tech Shark Tank Winner

Dr. Hakhamian has committed $50,000 in seed capital, and Dentulu is working with BiteZen to organize a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) intended to support the completion of the company's $1,000,000 seed round. The partnership also includes strategic collaboration to accelerate adoption of BiteZen's technology across dental labs and providers nationwide. Dentulu is one of the largest teledentistry networks connecting patients with licensed dentists through a digital care platform.

A recording of BiteZen's winning pitch from the Dental Tech Shark Tank event can be viewed here: Bitezen - Dental Tech Shark Tank

BiteZen's technology enables dental labs to embed sensing capabilities into traditional night guards and other oral appliances, allowing labs to convert standard appliances into connected devices capable of monitoring clenching, grinding, wear patterns, and patient compliance.

"Large manufacturers have spent years and millions building proprietary smart technologies. Most independent labs simply cannot absorb that level of R&D investment," said Dr. Hakhamian. "BiteZen gives them immediate access to smart capability without rebuilding their operation. That levels the playing field."

He added, "What excites me most about BiteZen is that this is not just a single-product company. The technology can extend across night guards, aligners, dentures, and other oral appliances. That platform potential is where long-term value is created."

BiteZen has secured six pilot partnerships with dental laboratories across the United States. Named partners include Drake Dental Lab and IDT Dental Lab.

"The lab market is becoming increasingly competitive," said Darrick Hartman, owner of JR Dental Lab. "Offering smart appliances powered by BiteZen allows us to differentiate in a meaningful way. Instead of competing on price alone, we can offer dentists measurable compliance and patient data."

In addition to Dr. Hakhamian's investment, Colorado-based venture capital firm Howdy Partners has committed $250,000 toward BiteZen's current seed round.

"Dr. Hakhamian's investment is more than capital. It is strategic validation from one of the most respected operators in dentistry," said Brock Predovich, Founder and CEO of BiteZen. "Dentulu's network and distribution capabilities dramatically accelerate our ability to scale."

BiteZen is focused on expanding pilot partnerships with dental laboratories and advancing commercialization of its sensing platform across the dental industry.

About BiteZen

BiteZen is a Colorado-based dental technology company dedicated to transforming traditional oral appliances into connected devices that enable data-driven insights for dentists, dental labs, and patients.

