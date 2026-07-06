bitFlyer USA Launches Crypto Asset Trading Services in West Virginia

The launch expands bitFlyer USA's availability to 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, bringing secure and compliant crypto asset trading to West Virginia residents.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bitFlyer USA, Inc. ("bitFlyer USA") announced the launch of its crypto asset trading services in West Virginia, expanding its availability to residents in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

West Virginia residents can now access bitFlyer USA's secure crypto asset trading platform through its web and mobile applications. Following the issuance of its West Virginia Money Transmitter License in February 2026, the company completed the final regulatory, operational, and technical preparations necessary to bring its services to customers across the state.

"We're excited to welcome West Virginia to the growing number of states where customers can trade with bitFlyer," said Christopher Temme, Chief Operating Officer of bitFlyer USA. "Our mission has always been to make digital asset trading accessible without compromising on security or compliance. We're proud to bring West Virginia residents a trusted platform backed by years of regulatory experience and a strong commitment to protecting our customers."

The West Virginia launch comes during a period of continued global growth for the bitFlyer Group. In June 2026, bitFlyer Europe obtained its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license, authorizing it to provide regulated crypto asset services throughout the European Union. Together, these milestones reflect the Group's continued commitment to expanding access to digital assets while maintaining the security, reliability, and regulatory standards that customers have come to expect.

What West Virginia Customers Can Expect

Whether customers are buying their first crypto asset or executing advanced trading strategies, bitFlyer USA provides the technology, security, and reliability to help our customers trade with confidence.

West Virginia customers can:

Trade with ease through intuitive web and mobile platforms designed for both new and experienced traders.

through intuitive web and mobile platforms designed for both new and experienced traders. Unlock advanced trading tools with Lightning Exchange, offering real-time order books, advanced order types, and API connectivity.

with Lightning Exchange, offering real-time order books, advanced order types, and API connectivity. Protect assets with institutional-grade security, including cold storage, multi-signature wallet technology, and a robust compliance framework designed to help safeguard customer assets.

Backed by more than a decade of global experience, bitFlyer combines innovative trading technology with a steadfast commitment to security, transparency, and regulatory compliance giving customers a platform they can trust.

Ready to get started? West Virginia residents can create an account today at https://bitflyer.com/en-us/ or download the bitFlyer mobile app to begin trading on a secure, regulated platform built for both new and experienced crypto traders.

About bitFlyer USA

bitFlyer USA is the U.S. entity of the global bitFlyer Group, one of the world's most established digital asset exchanges. Founded in Japan in 2014, the bitFlyer Group serves customers across Japan, the United States, and Europe and is committed to providing secure, reliable, and compliant crypto asset trading services. Through a compliance-first approach and a focus on innovation, bitFlyer continues to expand access to digital assets while maintaining the highest standards of security and customer protection.

Learn more at https://bitflyer.com/en-us/.

SOURCE bitFlyer USA Inc.