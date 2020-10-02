Bitfocus fast-tracks release of location-based homeless street outreach and encampment tools

"The new functionality streamlines field outreach—improving the engagement experience for both the front-line worker and client, while empowering policymakers with a better understanding of what is occurring in the community and where," explains Jeff Ugai, Chief Operating Officer at Bitfocus. "We're so excited to get Outreach into the hands of our Clarity Human Services users."

Features and benefits of Outreach include:

Customize location-aware workflows and interactive maps to meet communities' unique needs

Identify encampment locations and track associated service and client interactions directly on the map

View current and historical data as aggregated heatmaps or drill into individual client records

Analyze interactions and outcomes within a geographic area using official HUD Continuum of Care maps or custom boundaries

According to Founder and CEO, Robert Herdzik, current events gave the project's development unique urgency. "Although the coronavirus presents unprecedented challenges to us all, the pandemic poses a particularly grave threat to our most vulnerable populations," Herdzik states. "Knowing the vital role contact-tracing plays in a comprehensive response, we fast-tracked the release of new location-based street outreach and encampment tools that bring powerful geospatial analytics to homeless service providers."

Outreach will be available in beta form starting October 1, 2020, at no additional cost. For more information on Outreach, visit bitfocus.com/outreach .

About Bitfocus: Bitfocus, Inc. is a company on a mission to empower communities who are looking for better ways to use technology, data, and policy to improve their systems of care. Since 2003, we've been designing, implementing, and supporting data systems that make life-changing social services possible. Our SaaS software, Clarity Human Services, connects your community's most vulnerable populations to the most effective services and resources available to them—all while streamlining the service provider workflow and providing the analytics necessary to support informed decision-making.

