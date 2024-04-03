Bitget Announces 500,000 USDT Airdrop to Users Affected by Taiwan Earthquake

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, stands in solidarity with Taiwan in the aftermath of the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck on April 3, 2024. In a swift response to the disaster, Bitget announces its commitment to supporting affected users in Taiwan through a comprehensive aid plan with an airdrop of 500,000 USDT.

Bitget has allocated an emergency budget of $500,000 for the Aid Plan, which will be airdropped to users impacted by the earthquake. This fund will be utilized to provide immediate assistance to those in need. Bitget users who have suffered financial losses or personal injuries as a result of the earthquake can apply for consolation funds through the Bitget official website. Eligible users may receive up to $100 to help mitigate their losses. Furthermore, Bitget reaffirms its commitment to providing ongoing support for earthquake relief efforts.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: "We recognize the urgency of the situation and are fully committed to supporting our users in Taiwan during this challenging time. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquake, and we are dedicated to providing assistance to help alleviate the hardships they may be facing."

"Cryptocurrencies, as a new financial instrument, are increasingly being utilized for a variety of purposes, including payments and transfers. They are also being used more widely, such as providing economic assistance to disaster victims, due to their offering of fast, low-cost, borderless, and transparent transactions. After natural disasters occur, people often find it difficult to process usual transactions or payments through traditional banking services to help meet their basic needs such as medical supplies, food, and other essentials. This is where the superiority of cryptocurrencies becomes apparent," said Gracy.

In times of crisis, the resilience and solidarity of communities are paramount. Bitget stands ready to assist the people of Taiwan in their recovery efforts and remains dedicated to supporting the global cryptocurrency community.

