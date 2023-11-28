VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces the listing of Friend3 (F3), further expanding its spot trading spectrum and demonstrating its commitment to fostering innovation in social decentralized applications (dApps). This significant move highlights Bitget's dedication to embracing novel approaches within the Web3 space and providing its users with access to innovative digital assets. The trading corridor will open on November 28 at 12:00 (UTC).

Bitget Announces Listing of Friend3, Supporting Social dApp Innovation

Friend3 is a groundbreaking social dApp that is rapidly gaining traction in the social monetization sector. This unique platform empowers content creators by allowing for the creation of customizable pay-per-group communities. By introducing a decentralized donation mechanism, Friend3 provides a direct financial incentive for creators, thereby nurturing the growth of the creator economy within the expansive Web3 framework.

The platform's design emphasizes the seamless integration of the creator economy with Web3 technologies. It enables users not only to make friends but also to profit in the evolving Web3 environment. This approach reflects a significant leap in the way social interactions and content creation are monetized, moving beyond traditional models to a more inclusive and decentralized system.

From a cryptocurrency perspective, Friend3 operates on the Binance Smart Chain and utilizes the F3 token as its utility token. This system allows users to buy a creator's ticket to join their group, offering customizable pricing options. The innovative approach to social interaction and content creation within a decentralized framework is a testament to the platform's forward-thinking design and potential impact on the industry.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: "Friend3 appears to be a novel project in the crypto space, focusing on integrating social networking with financial incentives in the evolving landscape of Web3. At Bitget, our aim is to support the innovation and development of different subsectors in Web3, and listing Friend3 is a step towards realizing this vision. We are excited to offer our users access to such a pioneering platform, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to embracing and promoting innovative digital assets."

The listing of Friend3 on Bitget is a clear indication of the exchange's proactive approach in diversifying its offerings and supporting groundbreaking projects within the cryptocurrency space. This strategic move is expected to attract a new wave of users to the platform, eager to explore the potential of Friend3 and its unique approach to social monetization in the Web3 environment.

