VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has officially become the first exchange to integrate with Morph Chain, marking a major milestone in the expansion of its Onchain ecosystem. The integration enables users to trade all assets within the Morph ecosystem directly with USDT from their Bitget spot wallet, without leaving the Bitget platform.

Bitget Becomes the First UEX to Integrate Morph Chain, Advancing Its Onchain Ecosystem

Morph Chain is a Layer 2 blockchain designed to be the global settlement layer for onchain payments. Back in September, Bitget transferred 440M BGB to Morph , integrating BGB as its native token. Together, the two platforms are laying the foundation for fast, borderless, and programmable payments powered by stablecoins, bringing real-world utility to blockchain finance.

Earlier in September, Bitget supercharged its Onchain ecosystem with a major upgrade that brought together four leading blockchains, Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Base, and introduced Onchain Signals, an AI-powered intelligence tool that tracks smart money across the crypto landscape. The update unlocked seamless access to millions of tokens directly from users' spot wallets, pairing real-time insights with one-click execution.

"Morph was built to connect blockchain technology with real-world payments," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "This integration represents a major step forward in connecting technology and accessibility, bringing us one step closer to a future where stablecoin settlements and onchain liquidity serve as the backbone of global commerce."

The partnership aligns closely with Bitget's UEX vision , a framework that connects CEX-grade infrastructure, onchain access, and AI-driven tools within one platform. By adding Morph Chain to its Onchain ecosystem, Bitget enhances the depth of its product suite, offering direct trading of stablecoins, RWAs, and crypto assets while maintaining the transparency and decentralization that define Web3.

Morph's integration also reinforces Bitget's position as a gateway to mainstream Web3 adoption, extending its commitment to security, transparency, and user empowerment. Through innovations such as Proof of Reserves and AI trading tools , Bitget continues to make advanced trading more accessible and intuitive.

As Bitget continues to expand its Onchain ecosystem, the integration with Morph Chain marks another step toward connecting everyday payments with digital asset trading. By fusing AI, multi-chain trading, and exchange-grade performance, Bitget Onchain is setting a new standard for how users discover, analyze, and act on opportunities across Web3.

