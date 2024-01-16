Bitget Blockchain4Her Project Empowers Women With $10 Million Commitment to Promote Gender Diversity in Web3

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has today unveiled the Blockchain4Her initiative aimed at promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the blockchain industry, with a $10 Million commitment. The announcement was made at the Web3 Hub Davos event hosted by CV Labs, during the World Economic Forum 2024, where Bitget showcased its commitment to fostering female entrepreneurship and recognizing women's achievements in the blockchain and Web3 space.

Bitget Launches Blockchain4Her Project to Promote Gender Inclusivity in Web3

Despite the industry's progress and increasing inclusivity, significant gender bias persists. A recent study conducted by Bitget revealed limited gender diversity in the blockchain funding market, indicating that female-led blockchain startups secured only 6% of the total funding. In a forward-thinking and global blockchain-based economy, the prevalence of gender bias significantly restricting opportunities is an unacceptable issue. Initiatives like Blockchain4Her aim to address this disparity. By spotlighting the challenges faced by female-led startups, Bitget aims to raise awareness and foster collective efforts toward creating a more inclusive funding landscape.

Key Initiatives of Blockchain4Her:

Female Entrepreneur Incubation Programs and Pitch Competitions:

As part of the Blockchain4Her initiative, Bitget will launch incubation programs specifically tailored for female entrepreneurs. These programs will provide comprehensive support, mentorship, and resources, empowering women to navigate and succeed in the blockchain industry. Additionally, Blockchain4Her will host pitch competitions for female-founded startups, offering them a platform to showcase their innovations and secure potential investments.

Women in Blockchain Summit & Awards:

Blockchain4Her will feature an exclusive experience called Women in Blockchain Summit & Awards, serving as a platform to celebrate and recognize the outstanding achievements of women in the blockchain space. The summit aims to create networking opportunities for female professionals, fostering collaboration and community building. Through insightful discussions and recognition events, Bitget endeavors to inspire more women to actively participate and grow their careers in the blockchain industry.

Ambassador program

Bitget will also invite industry leaders to join as ambassadors for the Blockchain4Her program, supporting gender diversity in blockchain. Ambassadors will advocate, engage, and drive positive changes, fostering an inclusive environment.

Bitget's Blockchain4Her initiative builds on the success of the Blockchain4Youth project and the Bitget Builders Program. Blockchain4Youth, also with an investment commitment of $10 million over the next five years, has played a crucial role in inspiring the younger generation to embrace blockchain technology. Bitget's efforts in providing equitable opportunities and promoting financial inclusivity are at the core of these initiatives.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, shared her excitement about the initiative:

"In an industry that is evolving rapidly, diversity and inclusion are vital for sustainable growth. Blockchain4Her reflects our dedication to bridging the gender gap in the blockchain industry. Through incubation programs, pitch competitions, and recognition events, we aim to empower women to take on leadership roles in the Web3 and blockchain space. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of creating a more equitable and inclusive future through the power of blockchain."

With Blockchain4Her, Bitget is making strides toward promoting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals of Gender equality, with a more diverse and inclusive blockchain industry, paving the way for women to contribute, lead, and thrive.

