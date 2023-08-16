VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is excited to announce the launch of its Under 30 Virtual Hackathon , a dynamic initiative under the umbrella of the Blockchain4Youth CSR program. Set to take place from August 12 to September 18, the hackathon is poised to channel young talent's ingenuity towards AI and blockchain solutions. With a total prize pool of $50,000, this hackathon aims to fuel innovation and provide emerging talent with a platform to transform their ideas into reality.

Bitget Blockchain4Youth Unveils U30 Hackathon, Offering $50,000 in Prizes for AI and Blockchain Innovators

In a strategic collaboration with industry leaders, including Foresight Ventures ' ForesightX incubator program and the biggest online coding platform HackerEarth , the U30 Hackathon is primed to catalyze groundbreaking developments. With financial support for the event from Foresight Ventures, which holds more than $400 million in Assets Under Management, participants will be provided with a chance to fully demonstrate their creative abilities and implement next-generation ideas. The comprehensive technical backing for the hackathon will be furnished by HackerEarth, a platform with a global developer community of over 7.6 million members from 133 countries and over 450 universities. The partnership ensures participants access to dedicated guidance, seamless event management, technical instruments, and extensive community outreach.

Participants will take on three captivating challenges, each highlighting the merging of AI and blockchain capabilities. The first challenge involves building a secure artificial intelligence infrastructure with advanced security measures. The second task is to craft an AI-enhanced gaming experience that uses AI for applications, content creation, and immersive gameplay. The third challenge is centered around designing an AI-powered marketplace for secure data exchanges, developer empowerment, and cross-market collaboration.

The U30 Hackathon will bestow $10,000 upon the winning team in each of the five categories:

Contribution to the Blockchain Community : Awarding submissions that hold the potential to revolutionize blockchain's perception and utilization.

: Awarding submissions that hold the potential to revolutionize blockchain's perception and utilization. Creativity : Acknowledging teams that unveil imaginative, out-of-the-box solutions.

: Acknowledging teams that unveil imaginative, out-of-the-box solutions. Viability : Rewarding developers for practical, feasible, and commercially viable solutions.

: Rewarding developers for practical, feasible, and commercially viable solutions. Design and User Experience : Celebrating teams that demonstrate an exceptional focus on user experience, interface design, and interaction.

: Celebrating teams that demonstrate an exceptional focus on user experience, interface design, and interaction. #Blockchain4Her: A dedicated prize for the best female team with the best submission, emphasizing the power of diverse perspectives in the blockchain industry.

Teams comprising three to five members can register from now to September 18. To be eligible, participants must be under 30 years old, with at least one team member enrolled in an accredited university. Submissions made before September 6, 2023, have the opportunity to be featured at the prestigious Bitget EmpowerX Summit , scheduled to take place in Singapore. The summit, gathering key industry figures and luminaries, offers an unparalleled platform for showcasing innovative ideas to renowned industry names such as Dragonfly Capital, Sandbox, Shima Capital, and more.

The Under 30 Hackathon resonates with Bitget's overarching Blockchain4Youth initiative . As revealed in a study published by Bitget in April 2023, Gen Z and millennials exhibit greater interest in digital technologies compared to older generations. The platform sees Gen Z, having grown up with crypto becoming more mainstream, as being key drivers of further cryptocurrency adoption. Launched in May 2023, Blockchain4Youth's mission is to foster blockchain and crypto adoption among young individuals, igniting the spark for the next generation of builders. Over the next few years, the initiative is set to allocate $10 million towards cultivating a crypto-positive perception.

Bitget, continuing its commitment to nurturing young talent, recently introduced its Builders Program , aimed at training over 100 young talents in crypto, blockchain, and Web3. It also successfully hosted its inaugural Crypto Experience Day on International Youth Day (August 12). This event provided attendees from nine countries with a comprehensive understanding of cryptocurrencies and hands-on blockchain insights, showcasing Bitget's dedication to empowering the next wave of blockchain enthusiasts.

"Bitget acknowledges the immense potential of young crypto users, who are growing up amidst decentralized technologies. Their pivotal role in driving digital asset adoption cannot be underestimated," remarked Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "With Blockchain4Youth, we are harnessing their curiosity, creativity, and innovation to develop groundbreaking solutions that will foster market growth and advancement."

Bitget's proactive approach to nurturing young talent is manifested through its range of initiatives, like the Builders Program and the recent Crypto Experience Day. The U30 Hackathon serves as a testament to Bitget's commitment to fostering innovation, enabling young minds to make a significant impact on the blockchain and AI landscapes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187157/Bitget_Blockchain4Youth_Unveils_U30_Hackathon_Offering__50_000_Prizes_AI.jpg

