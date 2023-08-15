Bitget Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with a Spectacular Array of Events and Giveaways

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year with a dynamic lineup of initiatives and events for its ever-growing community of over 20 million users worldwide. The celebrations highlight four major focal points: KCGI competitions, EmpowerX Summit, Smart Awards, and engaging campaigns.

The festivities kick off with the King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2023, Bitget's flagship global trading competition boasting an impressive prize pool exceeding 2.65 million USDT. Traders worldwide can engage in spirited competition across spot, futures, demo trading, and copy trading categories to contend for exhilarating rewards, including coveted prizes such as the Tesla Cybersquad and an Airbus H135 helicopter. Registration is now open for the fourth edition of this highly anticipated event.

September unfolds with the inaugural Bitget EmpowerX Summit in Singapore, uniting over 50 thought leaders and more than 1000 attendees to delve into the potential of crypto and Web3 to revolutionize finance and the global economy. Esteemed speakers such as Haseeb Qureshi from Dragonfly and Sebastien Borget from Sandbox will share insights into the future of blockchain and crypto. Meanwhile, participants gain invaluable market insights to stay at the forefront of imminent trends.

The Bitget Smart Awards encompass two segments—the Smart Money Awards and the Hero Trader Awards. Powered by the expertise of 0xScope, a distinguished name in blockchain analytics solutions, the Smart Awards cast a spotlight on exemplary investment activities through meticulous analysis of on-chain data. The Smart Money Awards embrace categories like Memecoin Master, Airdrop Hunter 2023, and NFT Guru 2023, while the Hero Trader Awards laud Wealth Hunter 2023 and Trader of The People 2023. Bitget's aim is to honor traders and investors who embody the ethos of "Trade smarter," thus recognizing those propelling the realm of blockchain and crypto trading forward. These awards empower crypto enthusiasts with the acumen, strategies, insights, and tools to navigate market trends astutely.

As the festivities draw to a close, Bitget presents the Collect2Earn campaign, where participants partake in tasks for a share of the $50,000 USDT prize pool while also collecting Bitget Milestone Cards, commemorating pivotal moments over the platform's transformative five-year journey. This campaign serves as a vivid testament to Bitget's growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to its cherished user base.

"We're exhilarated to celebrate five years of uniting crypto enthusiasts across the globe through seamless and trustworthy trading experiences," enthused Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "Our fifth anniversary festivities underscore our dedication to equipping traders with insights, enthralling events, and boundless excitement. We eagerly anticipate nurturing the best trading experience alongside our community for years to come."

