VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is honoring its official partner and soccer legend Lionel Messi's birthday on June 24 in a unique and artistic manner. As a gesture of appreciation, Bitget has commissioned a graffiti wall featuring portraits of Messi in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This special gift is a testament to the platform's exclusive partnership with Messi, aimed at promoting the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Bitget Celebrates Messi’s Birthday with Graffiti Wall in His Hometown

Bitget and Messi embody shared attributes of perseverance, continuous improvement, and resilience when confronted with challenges. Bitget's unwavering commitment to progress is demonstrated through its consistent efforts in product development and service refinement. Similarly, Messi's exceptional talent is honed through diligent work and practice, showcasing his relentless pursuit of excellence. Both exhibit unwavering determination and positivity despite setbacks and skepticism. These collective efforts have yielded remarkable achievements, such as Messi leading Argentina to a World Cup championship and Bitget attaining a prominent position as a top 5 derivative crypto exchange.

"We greatly admire Messi for his talent and dedication," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "It is an honor to work with credible partners like him to achieve our shared goal of inspiring people to explore Web 3. By collaborating with respected leaders and brands, we aim to introduce more people to Web3 and advance decentralized finance opportunities globally. Together with Messi, we want to inspire and empower through this transformative new technology."

Chen added, "Bitget believes that partnerships with reputable and accomplished individuals or groups can help propel crypto into the mainstream. We are humbled that someone of Messi's caliber. This graffiti wall expresses our gratitude for Messi's support in helping newcomers discover the potential of crypto."

The graffiti wall is Bitget's way of thanking Messi for his partnership and wishing him a happy birthday by celebrating him in an artistic fashion in the place he calls home. This creative will also be featured on Brave browser. Bitget looks forward to continuing to work with Messi to spread understanding about Web3 globally.

As part of the long partnership with the football star, Bitget previously launched the " Make it Count " marketing campaign with an investment of $20 million to help uplift market and consumer sentiment during a difficult time for the crypto industry.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

SOURCE Bitget