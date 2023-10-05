Bitget Elevates Industry Standing with MD Gracy Chen's Appointment to Forbes Business Council

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced that its Managing Director Gracy Chen has been appointed to the Forbes Business Council. This invitation-only council is an interactive hub for top industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and business minds to share ideas, resources, and experiences. This appointment recognizes Chen's outstanding leadership and underscores Bitget's commitment to shaping the future of cryptocurrency.

"I am deeply honored by this appointment and look forward to collaborating with other visionary business leaders on the Forbes Council," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "This is a tremendous opportunity to help drive mainstream adoption of digital assets and further our mission of building an open and inclusive industry."

The Forbes Business Council is an eminent platform where accomplished leaders connect to discuss and share best practices. Members are hand-selected and participate in discussions on contemporary issues affecting industries and the global business landscape. It is a forum that combines experiential knowledge and the latest research to foster growth, innovation, and ethical business practices.

Chen's extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable assets to Council discussions on key issues like decentralized finance, blockchain innovation, and diversity in technology. Her insights will spotlight opportunities to establish ethical standards and best practices across the evolving cryptocurrency sector.

From Crypto Investments to Empowerment

Chen's journey in cryptocurrency began in 2014 when she recognized Bitcoin's potential and became an early investor. Since helping launch Asia's first decentralized wallet in 2015, she has demonstrated a unique ability to identify promising blockchain projects early. In the same year, she was also named a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum.

Today, Chen is one of the members of the popular TV show " Killer Whales ," where she evaluates Web3 and blockchain projects. Her credentials in applied mathematics and a master's degree from MIT allow her to bring analytical experience and data-driven perspectives to investment decisions.

At Bitget, Chen orchestrated partnerships with iconic footballer Leonel Messi and ran campaigns contributing to Bitget's brand visibility. She has quadrupled the platform's user base since joining in 2022 and has positioned it among the top five crypto exchanges in global derivatives trading volume.

Over 40% of Bitget's workforce is female, establishing Bitget as an industry leader in gender equality and diversity. Under Chen's leadership, Bitget launched campaigns to promote and inspire women's involvement in the crypto and blockchain space. The platform recently hosted a hackathon within its Blockchain4Youth campaign, which included an exclusive $10,000 prize pool for all-female teams.

Chen's induction into the Forbes Business Council will further Bitget's growth and benefit the entire industry. As a newly minted member of this prestigious council, Chen will share her unique insights into the crypto trading and business management sector. Her appointment to the prestigious expert community continues to strengthen Bitget's position as a champion of diversity within financial technology.

About Forbes Business Council

The Forbes Business Council is an exclusive platform that brings together successful business owners and executives worldwide. Members are handpicked by the Forbes Business Council committee based on their accomplishments, experience, and commitment to helping entrepreneurs reach their goals.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

