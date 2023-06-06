Bitget Empowers Community With Upgraded Broker Program

Bitget

06 Jun, 2023

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, today announced major upgrades to its Broker Program to provide additional benefits and support for brokers. The enhanced program delivers a robust suite of features and incentives to empower brokers and better serve users. 

The upgraded Bitget Broker Program offers brokers access to a robust platform with deep liquidity, enabling an optimal trading experience for their users. Comprehensive support includes a dedicated account manager, 24/7 technical support, and automated notifications to promptly resolve any issues.

With the upgraded program, brokers receive access to detailed performance data and insights, including commission data, direct referral data, and partner performance. Bitget platform also provides strong technical features with low latency, customized rate limits, spot margin trading API, secure API key solution for fully disclosed brokers, and P2P transaction API. Users can enjoy a smooth and user-friendly KYC journey for onboarding, as well as diverse promotional opportunities such as lucky draws, trading competitions, and marketing promotions.

"As a leading crypto exchange, Bitget is always improving to better support our community," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "We aim to build an ecosystem and one-stop platform that benefits all members by continuously enhancing services to drive wider crypto adoption, empowering brokers and their users with an incredibly seamless trading experience. "

Bitget's remarkable Q1 2023 performance showcases the platform's increasing growth. Total spot market volume increased 8% from the previous quarter to $59 billion. Futures market volume saw an even greater rise, surging 27% to reach $658 billion. According to TokenInsight, Bitget ranked fourth among centralized exchanges for total trading volume in Q1 2023. With its rapid growth, the exchange is dedicated to empowering its broker program for the construction of an ecosystem of substantial support and opportunity. The upgraded Bitget Broker Program opens up new opportunities for collaborations in an environment of boundless support for brokers. More information about the Bitget Broker Program can be found: https://www.bitget.com/en/broker

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

