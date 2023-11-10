Bitget kicks off Builders Global Tour to empower a new generation of crypto leaders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, hosted Bitget Builders Global Tour at the Technical University of Mombasa earlier this month. This event was a part of Bitget's Blockchain4Youth project, a CSR initiative to empower and inspire the younger generations to learn blockchain and Web3 technology. This pivotal event marked the commencement of the Bitget Builders Program, a visionary campaign designed to cultivate the next wave of crypto leaders amid the youth demographic.

The Bitget Builders Global Tour in Mombassa was a testament to the program's success, with 137 attendees converging to learn about different aspects of spot trading and the Bitget ecosystem. There were engaging interactions during the Q&A sessions, and more than 121 attendees created accounts with the platform, showcasing the event's success in drawing engagement and expanding Bitget's user base.

During the event, conversations delved deep into the domain of blockchain technology and trading strategies. Panel discussions were alive with energy, with attendees bringing insightful inquiries and perspectives. Live trading demonstrations further engaged the audience, showcasing the Bitget platform's capabilities in real-time and underscoring the practical benefits of its use.

Community engagement was a cornerstone of the summit's success. Every participant joined the 'Bitget Fans Kenya' community, laying the foundation for a thriving network of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Simultaneously, the initiative encouraged football fanatics to integrate sports discussions with crypto, leveraging the availability of Messi merchandise for the community. The potential for ongoing knowledge sharing and mutual support within this group is immense, setting the stage for a self-sustaining cycle of education and engagement.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, commented "The Bitget Builders Global Tour embodies Bitget's dedication to empowerment through education and creating a supportive network for crypto enthusiasts and traders. The Mombasa event has created a significant scope for the upcoming events on the tour. With each new gathering, the anticipation grows for a wave of informed and engaged builders ready to steer the course of the crypto industry."

The Bitget Builders program provides a stage for local crypto leaders to emerge and help their communities develop next-gen technologies. As an upgrade of the Bitget Builders program, Bitget is offering a significant stipend of up to $1,000 to each dedicated builder who can draw upon their unique influence and ingenuity to host offline sessions in each region.

The program has comprehensive eligibility criteria, reaching out to those with a genuine passion for the crypto industry, a commendable social media or community following, and an unwavering enthusiasm for sharing industry news and innovations. Bitget seeks individuals who are informed, integrally connected with the crypto culture, and actively participate in multiple crypto communities.

The responsibilities of a Bitget builder are people-centric and impactful. This includes the establishment and maintenance of active communities, the promotion of Bitget platform campaigns, and the contribution of strategic feedback for product enhancement. Builders are also responsible for upholding and enhancing Bitget's reputation within the community and providing unwavering support to Bitget users.

As the Global Tour continues, the vision for a decentralized and community-driven future grows increasingly tangible. Through the Bitget Builders Program and the dedicated individuals it inspires, Bitget is charting a course towards a future where knowledge and collaboration are the currencies of trade, uniting communities and empowering individuals in the ever-evolving world of Web3 and digital assets.

